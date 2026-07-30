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Oppo A7 Pro Max Launch Date Revealed Along With Colour Options, Storage Variants

Oppo A7 Pro Max is currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 12:29 IST
Oppo A7 Pro Max Launch Date Revealed Along With Colour Options, Storage Variants

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A7 Pro Max will feature a hole-punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max will be offered in three colourways
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max will pack a 10,000mAh battery
  • Oppo A7 Pro Max specifications remain under wraps
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Oppo A7 Pro Max will be launched in China in the first week of next month, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday. This comes shortly after the company began teasing the launch of the upcoming Oppo A series smartphone, while confirming that it will be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. Apart from the launch date, the company has also revealed that the Oppo A7 Pro Max will be offered in three colour options. It will be available for purchase in three RAM and storage configurations, too. The handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel with a rectangular camera module.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Launch Set for August 4

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the smartphone maker has announced that the upcoming Oppo A7 Pro Max will be launched in China on August 4 at 2:30 pm local time (12:00 pm IST). Apart from this, the tech firm has revealed that the Oppo A7 Pro Max will go on sale in the country in three colour options, namely Dark Mountains (black), Riding the Waves (blue), and The Future is Bright (orange) (translated from Chinese).

On top of this, the company has confirmed the storage options of the Oppo A7 Pro Max. The handset will be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store.

In terms of design, the Oppo A7 Pro Max is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with the rectangular camera module placed at the top. It will also sport a 3D embossed texture on the back. The handset is shown to feature a dual rear camera unit, placed next to an LED flash. The centred Oppo branding appears at the bottom of the panel, too.

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone. A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the handset, along with the speaker grille and the SIM tray. On top of this, the Oppo A7 Pro Max will be equipped with a flat display, featuring a centred hole-punch display cutout at the top, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

The tech firm recently started teasing the launch of the Oppo A7 Pro Max, which is confirmed to pack a 10,000mAh battery, the largest placed inside an Oppo A series handset. The phone was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Oppo A7 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo A7 Pro Max Launch, Oppo A7 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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