Samsung's rumoured clip-on earbuds have appeared in a fresh leak that offers a detailed look at their design before their expected launch later this year. Fresh images reportedly sourced from a Samsung application reveal nearly every angle of the rumoured Galaxy Buds On, also referred to as Galaxy Buds Able. The visuals reveal an open-ear clip-on design and a matching charging case. The leak also suggests Samsung may opt for air-conduction audio technology instead of the bone-conduction system previously linked to the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds On Design Detailed in New Samsung App Leak

According to a SamMobile report, the leaked assets depict both earbuds separately, together as a pair and stored inside their charging case. The report notes that Galaxy Buds Able is believed to be the internal codename, while Galaxy Buds On is currently considered the likely commercial name. The charging case shown in the images features an LED status indicator on the front.

The renders indicate that the earbuds use a two-piece construction joined by a curved bridge that clips around the outer ear. One end has a rounded module with a coloured accent along part of its edge, while the other features a flatter disc-shaped section surrounded by an accent ring. The illustrations suggest the rounded section sits close to the ear opening, while the flatter piece rests behind the ear to help keep the earbud in place.

The latest leak also strengthens speculation that Samsung has opted for an open-ear audio system instead of the bone-conduction technology mentioned in earlier rumours. Open Wireless Stereo earbuds typically use conventional speaker drivers positioned outside the ear canal to direct sound towards the ear while still allowing users to hear their surroundings.

Several manufacturers, including Motorola, Huawei and Bose, already sell earbuds with a similar clip-on design. Samsung, however, has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Buds On or Galaxy Buds Able, or confirm their specifications, audio technology or launch timeline. The earbuds were previously expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, but they did not appear at Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event.

Earlier One UI firmware leaks had hinted at the ear clip design through matching icons, but the newly surfaced visuals reveal the earbuds in far greater detail. The earbuds are now expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S26 FE, which is anticipated to launch later this year, although Samsung has yet to confirm the timeline.