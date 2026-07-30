Huawei Nova 16 SE finally has an official launch date for China. Just as previously speculated, the new Huawei Nova 16 series smartphone will be introduced at the company's August launch event. The official teasers showcase the phone in a single colour option with an Honor Power 2-inspired design. Additionally, live images of the phone have leaked online. The Huawei Nova 16 SE is expected to feature a Kirin 8020 chipset and an 8,500mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 16 SE Launch Date, Design Teased

The Huawei Nova 16 SE will go official in China on August 5, and the launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its Vmall in China. The listing shows the phone in Cherry Blossom Snow Sky (translated from Chinese) colour option and 256GB storage variant. Huawei has yet to announce additional shades or storage configurations for the device.

The official image shows the Huawei Nova 16 SE with design elements similar to the Honor Power 2 and iPhone 17 Pro series. It has a large horizontal camera island on the rear with three camera rings arranged in a triangular layout. On the front, it has a centred hole-punch display with slim bezels.

Meanwhile, Weibo tipsters have shared purported live images of Huawei Nova 16 SE ahead of its launch. The leaked photos show the handset in black, orange, and white colour options.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Super Digital Guy Lao Zhou

The Huawei Nova 16 SE is rumoured to come with a 6.84-inch LTPS display with a 1.5K refresh rate. The display could offer 8000 nits peak brightness. It is speculated to run on a Kirin 8020 processor. The handset may pack an 8,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For optics, the phone may get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Red Maple imaging technology.

Past leaks claimed that the Huawei Nova 16 SE will cost around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000).