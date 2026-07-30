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Redmi K100 Pro Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 16GB of RAM

The Redmi K100 Pro is listed as running Android 16 and is likely to ship with the HyperOS 3 skin.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 July 2026 09:46 IST
Redmi K100 Pro Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 16GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K100 Pro is the purported successor to the Redmi K90 Pro Max

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Highlights
  • The Geekbench listing carries the model number Xiaomi M511CD
  • The handset appears to include 16GB of RAM and Android 16
  • It scored 3,474 points in single-core, 10,251 points in multi-core tests
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The launch of the Redmi K100 Pro has been recently teased in China. While the company has yet to reveal any major details about the successor to the Redmi K90 Pro Max, it has now surfaced on a benchmarking site. The listing confirms the upcoming handset's moniker as the Redmi K100 Pro, while also revealing some of its key specifications. It is listed with a Snapdragon 8 Ge 5 chipset. The Redmi K100 Pro is expected to ship with Android 16.

Redmi K100 Pro Geekbench Listing

An unannounced Redmi smartphone carrying the model number Xiaomi M511CD has been spotted on Geekbench. While the listing does not reveal the purported handset's moniker, previous certification listings have linked this model number to the Chinese variant of the Redmi K100 Pro.

Redmi K100 Pro Discussion
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According to the benchmarking site, the purported handset is powered by a QTI SM8850 chipset. This model number, notably, corresponds to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It has an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.63GHz. The SoC's architecture allegedly comprises two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores operating at the base 3.63GHz frequency.

The Chinese variant of the Redmi K100 Pro could be paired with approximately 14.73GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory. The handset is listed as running Android 16 and is likely to ship with the HyperOS 3 skin.

Benchmark scores for the Redmi handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 6.7.1 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 3,429 (single-core) and 10,671 (multi-core) points, respectively.

The Redmi K100 lineup is expected to include three models. The company has already confirmed its participation in the ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo that is scheduled to take place from July 31 to August 3, 2026, in China. During the event, the Xiaomi sub-brand will launch a new product and offer attendees early access to experience it.

Previous rumours claimed that the Redmi K100 series will go official in September. For reference, the Redmi K90 family was announced in October last year.

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Further reading: Redmi K100 Pro, Redmi K100 Pro Specifications, Redmi, Geekbench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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