Meta has introduced a new set of artificial intelligence features for Facebook, including AI Mode, a search experience that generates answers using information shared publicly across the company's platforms. The update also brings additional AI-powered tools for photo and video creation, along with new content suggestions. The company said the features are designed to help users discover information, create content and interact with Facebook more efficiently. Some of the new creative features rely on camera roll suggestions, which remain optional and can be disabled by users.

Facebook's New AI Mode Uses Meta AI to Answer User Questions

According to a press release, AI Mode is a new search tab integrated into Facebook. The feature uses Meta AI to answer questions by drawing on publicly available content from Facebook and other Meta services, including Groups and Reels. Rather than directing users to a list of search links, the tool generates responses using discussions, recommendations, and experiences shared across Meta's platforms.

Meta said AI Mode is powered by its Muse Spark technology and is designed to work alongside existing Facebook search and content discovery experiences.

The company has also introduced new AI-assisted tools for photos and videos. These include collage cutout templates, automated transition effects for video montages, and sharing suggestions generated from content stored in a user's camera roll. Meta said camera roll suggestions remain optional and can be disabled at any time.

Facebook is also receiving AI-powered photo presets that allow users to alter elements such as clothing, hairstyles and accessories within images. Meta said users can access these options through the AI Edit feature in Stories or through AI-based profile picture customisation tools. The company highlighted sports-themed virtual outfit options among the available presets.

The latest additions build on a wider rollout of AI features across Facebook. Previous updates have included animated profile pictures, automated responses for Marketplace sellers and a creator-focused assistant that offers recommendations based on audience engagement and content performance.