Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Facebook Gets a New Video Tab as Meta Introduces AI Powered Video Ad Tools via Advantage+ Platform

Facebook Gets a New Video Tab as Meta Introduces AI-Powered Video Ad Tools via Advantage+ Platform

Meta said the new video tab on Facebook will support Reels, longer videos, and live content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 15:07 IST
Facebook Gets a New Video Tab as Meta Introduces AI-Powered Video Ad Tools via Advantage+ Platform

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta will also let advertisers integrate creator content into their collections ads on Reels

Highlights
  • Meta unveiled AI-powered Video Expansion tool for advertisers
  • The tool can add pixels to change the aspect ratio of video ads
  • An AI image-to-video generator tool was also released
Advertisement

Facebook will soon get a new video tab on its platform which will play all types of video formats in the same place. This announcement was made by Meta at the Advertising Week event on Tuesday. Alongside, the social media giant also introduced several new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for video-based ad creation and deployment. Announcing these video ad tools, the company highlighted that as much as 60 percent of the time users spend on Facebook and Instagram is dedicated to watching video content.

Meta Announces Video-Focused Features at Advertising Week

In a newsroom post, Meta detailed the new tools for advertisers as well as the new video tab on Facebook. Currently, the Facebook app allows users to check Reels, longer videos, and live videos in the same tab, however, on the web version, users need to switch between content types within the video tab. But now, the social media giant announced that the website version of the platform will also get an integrated video tab that will showcase different video formats.

Meta highlighted that the change will allow advertisers to reach the target demographic easily, by merging together the different funnels and reducing the funnel actions. The company will also allow advertisers to show different kinds of ads including standalone video, carousel, in-stream, and overlay ads within the tab.

meta ai video ad Meta AI ad tools

Meta AI ad tools
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Alongside this, the company also introduced new AI tools to simplify the video-based ad creation process. The first tool is dubbed Video Expansion. It can adjust video creative assets into different aspect ratios by generating unseen pixels in each video frame. Earlier, advertisers would need to either shoot the video in different formats or manually edit them to reach all audience touchpoints. However, the tool eliminates any such hassles. Meta said this tool will work with both Instagram and Facebook.

Image Animation, an AI image-to-video tool was also introduced. This tool can create animated ads for Instagram Reels using static images. However, the tool does not add entirely new scenes or camera angles, and instead just animates the elements present in the image.

Additionally, the social media giant will also let advertisers integrate creator content into their collections ads on Reels, with both accounts appearing together. This way advertisers can showcase their product as well as let users see the authenticity of the product with the creator-led content.

Another feature which is currently under testing is letting creators add a testimonial to a partnership ad, which Meta claims can improve the ad's performance. This way, when users open the comment section of the ad, they can see the creator's opinion posted. The creator's comment will be marked as “sponsored”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Advertisers, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Trades Above $62,000 Despite Minor Dips, ETH Joins SHIB, DOGE in Clocking Small Gains

Related Stories

Facebook Gets a New Video Tab as Meta Introduces AI-Powered Video Ad Tools via Advantage+ Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24 With This Brand New Chipset
  4. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  5. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  6. This New Adobe Web App Will Let Creators Apply AI Labels to Content
  7. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  2. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
  3. Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC
  4. US Weighs Google Breakup as Remedy in Historic Antitrust Case
  5. Adobe Content Authenticity Web App Introduced; Will Let Creators Add AI Label to Content
  6. Portronics Pico 13 Portable Projector With 4K Resolution, Rechargeable Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo Find X8 Series to Launch on October 24; Confirmed to Run on New MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  8. Crypto.com Sues US SEC After Receiving Legal Threat from Regulator
  9. Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score
  10. Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »