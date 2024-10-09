Facebook will soon get a new video tab on its platform which will play all types of video formats in the same place. This announcement was made by Meta at the Advertising Week event on Tuesday. Alongside, the social media giant also introduced several new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for video-based ad creation and deployment. Announcing these video ad tools, the company highlighted that as much as 60 percent of the time users spend on Facebook and Instagram is dedicated to watching video content.

Meta Announces Video-Focused Features at Advertising Week

In a newsroom post, Meta detailed the new tools for advertisers as well as the new video tab on Facebook. Currently, the Facebook app allows users to check Reels, longer videos, and live videos in the same tab, however, on the web version, users need to switch between content types within the video tab. But now, the social media giant announced that the website version of the platform will also get an integrated video tab that will showcase different video formats.

Meta highlighted that the change will allow advertisers to reach the target demographic easily, by merging together the different funnels and reducing the funnel actions. The company will also allow advertisers to show different kinds of ads including standalone video, carousel, in-stream, and overlay ads within the tab.

Meta AI ad tools

Photo Credit: Meta

Alongside this, the company also introduced new AI tools to simplify the video-based ad creation process. The first tool is dubbed Video Expansion. It can adjust video creative assets into different aspect ratios by generating unseen pixels in each video frame. Earlier, advertisers would need to either shoot the video in different formats or manually edit them to reach all audience touchpoints. However, the tool eliminates any such hassles. Meta said this tool will work with both Instagram and Facebook.

Image Animation, an AI image-to-video tool was also introduced. This tool can create animated ads for Instagram Reels using static images. However, the tool does not add entirely new scenes or camera angles, and instead just animates the elements present in the image.

Additionally, the social media giant will also let advertisers integrate creator content into their collections ads on Reels, with both accounts appearing together. This way advertisers can showcase their product as well as let users see the authenticity of the product with the creator-led content.

Another feature which is currently under testing is letting creators add a testimonial to a partnership ad, which Meta claims can improve the ad's performance. This way, when users open the comment section of the ad, they can see the creator's opinion posted. The creator's comment will be marked as “sponsored”.