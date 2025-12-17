Meta has released another new artificial intelligence (AI) model in the Segment Anything Model (SAM) family. On Tuesday, the Menlo Park-based tech giant released SAM Audio, a large language model (LLM) that can identify, separate, and isolate particular sounds in an audio mixture. The model can handle audio editing based on either text prompts, visual signals, or time stamps, automating the entire workflow. Like the other models in the SAM series, it is also an open-source model that comes with a permissive licence.

Meta Introduces SAM Audio AI Model

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced and detailed its new audio-focused AI model. SAM Audio is currently available to download either via Meta's website, GitHub listing, or Hugging Face. Those users who would prefer to use the model's capabilities without running it locally can visit the Segment Anything Playground to test it out. The website also allows users to access all the other SAM models. Notably, it is available under the SAM Licence, a custom, Meta-owned licence that allows both research-related and commercial usage.

Meta describes SAM Audio as a unified AI audio model that uses text-based commands, visual cues, and time-based instructions to identify and separate sounds from a complex mixture. Traditionally, audio editing, especially isolating individual sound elements, has required specialised tools and manual work, often with limited precision. Meta's latest entry in the SAM series addresses this gap.

The model supports three types of prompting. With text prompts, users can type descriptions, such as “drum beat” or “background noise.” Visual prompting allows users to click on an object or a human in a video, and if a sound is being produced from there, it will be isolated. Finally, time span prompting lets anyone mark a segment of the timeline to target a sound.

To highlight an example, imagine there is an audio file of a person speaking on the phone while music plays in the background, and children's voices can be heard playing at a distance. Users can isolate any of these audio sources, be it the primary voice, the music, or the ambient noise made by the children, with a single command. Gadgets 360 staff members briefly tested the model and found it to be both fast and efficient. However, we were not able to test it in real-world situations.

Under the hood, SAM Audio is a generative separation model that extracts both target and residual stems from an audio mixture. It is equipped with a flow-matching Diffusion Transformer and operates in a Descript Audio Codec - Variational Autoencoder Variant (DAC-VAE) space.