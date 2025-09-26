Meta has launched a new feed in the Meta AI app called Vibes on Thursday, and it is focused on AI-generated short videos. This feature allows users to create, explore, and share AI-powered clips, either by starting from scratch or remixing existing videos from the feed. These videos can be shared directly on the Vibes feeds, via direct messages, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook. The platform also assists users in personalising their creations by adding visuals, music, and changing styles to suit their preferences.

Meta Unveils Vibes

Meta rolled out an iteration of the Meta AI app on Thursday (September 25), debuting an early preview of "Vibes". This new feed will be available in the Meta AI app and on the official website and let users create and share short-form, AI-generated videos with others.

"Vibes is designed to make it easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI's media tools", says Meta. When users scroll through the feed, they will find a variety of AI-generated videos from different creators and communities. Meta says that the feed will gradually personalise based on users' activity.

Meta Vibes

Photo Credit: Meta

Vibes allows users to start video creation from scratch or remix videos from the feed. The platform lets users add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match their taste. The company has included images and AI-generated video clips in its blog, offering a glimpse at the feature.

Users can share their AI-generated videos directly to the Vibes feed, send them to friends as a direct message, or cross-post to Instagram and Facebook Stories or Reels. When a user spots a Meta AI video on Instagram, they can tap to remix it in the Meta AI app.

"We're working on even more powerful creation tools and models with a number of talented visual artists and creators", said Meta. The company says that the feature will roll out more broadly in the future.

Meta also says that the app will continue to serve as the main hub for its AI initiatives, including integration with its smart glasses with its in-built Meta AI assistant.