Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website

Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website

Meta's Vibes allows users to start video creation from scratch or remix videos from their feed.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 11:08 IST
Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta says that the feed will gradually personalise based on users activity

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta rolled out a new iteration of the Meta AI app, debuting VIbes
  • The platform lets users to add new visuals, layer in music in the videos
  • Users can share their AI-generated videos directly to the Vibes feed
Advertisement

Meta has launched a new feed in the Meta AI app called Vibes on Thursday, and it is focused on AI-generated short videos. This feature allows users to create, explore, and share AI-powered clips, either by starting from scratch or remixing existing videos from the feed. These videos can be shared directly on the Vibes feeds, via direct messages, or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook. The platform also assists users in personalising their creations by adding visuals, music, and changing styles to suit their preferences. 

Meta Unveils Vibes

Meta rolled out an iteration of the Meta AI app on Thursday (September 25), debuting an early preview of "Vibes". This new feed will be available in the Meta AI app and on the official website and let users create and share short-form, AI-generated videos with others.

"Vibes is designed to make it easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI's media tools", says Meta. When users scroll through the feed, they will find a variety of AI-generated videos from different creators and communities. Meta says that the feed will gradually personalise based on users' activity.

meta ai vibes Meta

Meta Vibes
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Vibes allows users to start video creation from scratch or remix videos from the feed. The platform lets users add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match their taste. The company has included images and AI-generated video clips in its blog, offering a glimpse at the feature. 

Users can share their AI-generated videos directly to the Vibes feed, send them to friends as a direct message, or cross-post to Instagram and Facebook Stories or Reels. When a user spots a Meta AI video on Instagram, they can tap to remix it in the Meta AI app.

"We're working on even more powerful creation tools and models with a number of talented visual artists and creators", said Meta. The company says that the feature will roll out more broadly in the future.

Meta also says that the app will continue to serve as the main hub for its AI initiatives, including integration with its smart glasses with its in-built Meta AI assistant. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Vibes, Meta Vibes, Meta AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates

Related Stories

Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  3. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones and Smart TVs
  5. iQOO 15 Chipset Details Confirmed Ahead of October Launch
  6. Meta Introduces 'Vibes' on Its AI App and Website for AI-Generated Videos
  7. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  8. Best Computer Monitor Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  9. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India: See Price, Features
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: These Are the Best Deals on Budget Projectors
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
  2. WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates
  3. Samsung Said to Have Begun Testing One UI 8.5 Update on the Galaxy S24+
  4. NASA’s James Webb Telescope May Have Found First Black Hole Star, Known as ‘The Cliff’
  5. Tiny Red Dots Spotted By NASA’s James Webb Telescope Could Be Black Hole Stars
  6. Blue Origin to Land NASA’s VIPER Rover on the Moon's South Pole in 2027
  7. NASA Resolves Artemis II Rocket Vibration Issues Through Wind Tunnel Testing
  8. Checkmate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online?
  9. Better Half Chi Love Story Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Marathi Comedy Film
  10. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon, Says Dulquer Salmaan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »