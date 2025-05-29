Technology News
English Edition
  Microsoft's Copilot for Gaming AI Chatbot Now in Public Testing on Xbox Mobile Apps

Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming AI Chatbot Now in Public Testing on Xbox Mobile Apps

Microsoft said its Copilot for Gaming can answer queries about games and provide recommendations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 14:41 IST
Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming AI Chatbot Now in Public Testing on Xbox Mobile Apps

Photo Credit: Xbox

Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming draws data from both the user’s Xbox account and the web

Highlights
  • Copilot for Gaming is currently available as an early preview
  • The AI chatbot for Xbox only supports the English language
  • It is available to beta testers aged 18 or older
Microsoft began public testing of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Xbox gamers, Copilot for Gaming, on Wednesday. It is currently available in the beta version of the Xbox app for mobile on iOS and Android devices. The Redmond-based tech giant said that the AI chatbot can answer queries about games, provide tips to beat a level in a game, and even recommend games to play based on the other games a user has played. The company has also asked beta testers to provide feedback about the new experience.

Copilot for Gaming Arrives as A Second-Screen Companion for Gamers

In a newsroom post, Microsoft's Xbox division announced the rollout of the chatbot to select individuals. In this early test, Copilot for Gaming will be available to those using the beta version of the Xbox app on iOS and Android. The early preview is available in the English language for players aged 18 or older.

Copilot for Gaming is currently being tested in a large number of regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and the US. Currently, the AI chatbot is not available in the European Union nations and in the UK. Microsoft said these regions will be added at a later date.

copilot for gaming1 Copilot for Gaming

Copilot for Gaming
Photo Credit: Xbox

 

The chatbot is currently available on a second screen, so that it does not distract gamers from their core gameplay experience. Copilot for Gaming can access the user's Xbox activity, including account data, play history, and achievements, and contextualise its responses based on that information. Additionally, it can also source information from the web to assist users.

With this version of Copilot for Gaming, users can ask questions about any game. For instance, they can ask the chatbot about the materials needed in Minecraft to craft a sword or how to beat the boss of the first trial in Hogwarts Legacy. Users can also ask the chatbot for gaming recommendations. They can either describe the kind of game they'd like to play, or the AI can suggest new games to play based on users' gaming history.

Additionally, users can also ask questions about their play history or accounts. These questions can be around their Xbox achievements or subscription details.

Comments

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot for Gaming, Xbox, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
