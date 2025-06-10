Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Render Suggests Transparent Back Panel, Triple Rear Cameras, No Glyph Interface

Nothing Phone 3 has been tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit, which is expected to include a periscope telephoto shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 16:01 IST
Nothing Phone 3 will be unveiled on July 1

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 could pack a triple rear camera setup
  • It could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series SoC
  • The Nothing Phone 3 will likely pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh
Nothing Phone 3 will be unveiled officially on July 1. In the last few days, the company has been teasing the upcoming handset without revealing its design. Now, a tipster has shared a leaked render of the phone's back panel. The phone is seen with a familiar transparent design, but without the Glyph interface. Also visible is an asymmetrical triple rear camera unit. Recent leaks had claimed that the smartphone will carry three cameras at the back, including a periscope telephoto shooter. The Nothing Phone 3 will be the first model from the brand to arrive without the Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 3 Leaked Design Render Surfaces Online

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) has shared an alleged render of the Nothing Phone 3. It appears with a transparent back panel with a circular rear camera module placed centrally towards the top of the panel. Three camera sensors are placed asymmetrically on a slightly raised, centred section within the island. 

nothing phone 3 x maxjambor inline Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3 leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/@MaxJmb

 

We see a periscope telephoto lens alongside two other cameras in the rear camera setup of the Nothing Phone 3. Above the periscope lens, we can see a circular LED flash unit. A notable element, aside from the rear camera setup, is the absence of the Glyph Interface from the back panel.

In the leaked image, the volume rocker of the Nothing Phone 3 appears on the left edge. The right edge is seen housing the power button and another key, which could be the Essential Key, that was introduced earlier this year with the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Earlier reports suggested that the Nothing Phone 3 will come with three cameras at the back, including a periscope telephoto lens. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 series chipset. The handset could pack a battery with a capacity larger than 5,000mAh. At launch, the price of the phone is teased to be around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000). 

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations.
