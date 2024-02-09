Technology News

Exploring Integration of Neurological AI with Technologies Like Web3, QX Lab AI Co-Founder Says

QX Lab AI recently unveiled its GenAI platform Ask QX which is trained on both a large language model as well as a neural network architecture.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2024 12:43 IST
Exploring Integration of Neurological AI with Technologies Like Web3, QX Lab AI Co-Founder Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay

QX Lab AI, that is headquartered in the UAE, refers to itself ‘Bharat ka AI’

Highlights
  • QX Lab AI launched Ask QX on February 2
  • Ask QX supports 12 Indian languages
  • The firm is looking to ‘democratise’ AI in the BRICS nations
Advertisement

QX Lab AI is attempting to take on offerings like Gemini and ChatGPT from tech giants like Google and OpenAI by integrating new functionality into its own AI service. Created by three Indian founders, this AI startup recently unveiled its generative AI platform named ‘Ask Qx'. What differentiates this platform from its competitors is that Ask QX is 70 percent ‘neurologically trained,' according to the company. The UAE-based company has now revealed that it is planning to add support for Web3 technology to Ask Qx.

Earlier this month, QX Lab AI launched Ask QX, a service capable of generating AI-based responses to prompts in over 100 languages. In the coming months, the use of this AI with crypto and metaverse are subjects that the company is working on adding support for.

“We are investigating potential synergies that could offer enhanced security, privacy, and decentralised control, which are foundational to Web3. Integration of our neurologically trained AI algorithm with Web3 is currently in the exploratory phase,” said Tathagat Prakash, Co-Founder of QX Lab AI and chief scientist behind Ask Qx, in conversation with Gadgets360.

Presently, Web3 protocols are at a risk of being breached by malicious users. Web3 players working on projects related to metaverse and crypto are laying special focus on ensuring that their projects are protected with multiple layers of security to protect their users and investors and prevent them from exiting the ecosystem, fearing losses.

Ask QX, as per its chief scientist, is equipped with a multi-layer security strategy to make its general use, as well as its integration with Web3, as secure as possible.

“To protect against sophisticated cyber threats, we have state-of-the-art encryption, continuous security audits, and the use of advanced anomaly detection systems,” said Prakash. These systems in place are trained to pre-emptively identify and neutralise potential breaches.

In recent times, several companies have explored the potential of merging metaverse and AI technologies to make the former more immersive and responsive to the end users. AI can help design and personalise digital environments, enhance virtual collaboration, and maintain smart contracts to finetune the metaverse technology, that is rapidly gaining prominence in the global gaming industry.

While the market cap of the AI sector is projected to reach the valuation of $738.80bn by 2030, the metaverse market is estimated to reach $1,303.4 billion in the next six years.

The increasing use of these new age technologies, however, have given rise to several environment-related concerns. The large scale of computer power that is needed to run and maintain these operations is resulting in substantially high influx of carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases.

Addressing these concerns, Prakash said that QX Labs AI is ‘pioneering' a unique architecture designed for environmental sustainability. “We aim to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of our AI operations by optimising model efficiency, leveraging cutting-edge techniques in model compression and using energy-efficient computing,” he noted.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, AI, GenAI, ChatGPT, Gemini, QX Lab AI, Ask QX
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Copilot Upgraded With AI Image Editing; Interface Gets Visual Overhaul

Related Stories

Exploring Integration of Neurological AI with Technologies Like Web3, QX Lab AI Co-Founder Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
  2. EPFO to Halt Claims Made via Paytm Payments Bank Following RBI Restrictions
  3. iOS 17.4 Public Beta Removes Support for Progressive Web Apps on iPhone in Europe: Report
  4. Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Launched on Windows to Replace iTunes on PC
  5. Lenovo Reportedly Plans to Unveil Transparent Laptop at MWC 2024; Design Renders Leak
  6. Moto G04 India Launch Date Set for February 15; Confirmed to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $46,000 Mark, Most Cryptocurrencies Mint Profits
  8. PhonePe's Indus Appstore Set to Launch in India on February 21, to Be Available in 12 Local Languages
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Leaked Design Renders Show Colour Options
  10. Bhakshak, Captain Miller, The Marvels and More: Here Are the Top OTT Releases This Week to Binge Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »