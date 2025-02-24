Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs

Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 will be the first Copilot+ PCs to use the Snapdragon X CPUs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 18:48 IST
Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs

The Snapdragon X chipset offers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity with up to 10Gbps download speed

Highlights
  • The chipset was first unveiled by Qualcomm at CES 2025
  • The new 4nm processors feature eight Oryon CPU cores
  • The Snapdragon X chipset supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM
Advertisement

Snapdragon X platform was launched in India on Monday. The latest chipset by Qualcomm arrives as the fourth model in the Snapdragon X series, joining the Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus (10-core), and X Plus (octa-core) processors. The chipset is aimed at affordable Copilot+ PCs priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 52,000), and was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Similar to the other platforms in the series, it also comes with artificial intelligence (AI) performance with 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Snapdragon X CPUs Launched in India

In a press release, Qualcomm India announced the launch of the affordable AI chipset for PCs and laptops. The X1-26-100 model chip features eight Oryon CPU cores with a max clock speed of up to 3GHz. The 4nm Snapdragon X CPU is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU with 1.7 tera floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) that supports up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz. It also comes with a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance.

The Snapdragon X platform supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, with 135GB/s memory bandwidth. The processor supports Windows 11 with the on-device AI features that are added on most Copilot+ PCs. It also offers support for UFS 4.0 storage.

For connectivity, it supports 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, including High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link support. The company claimed that the chipset will offer up to 10Gbps download speed. Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite has been added to the platform to support lossless audio for high-fidelity music with wireless headphones.

Further, the Snapdragon X chipset supports the Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) camera along with features such as auto-framing, background blur, and facial authentication. The company also claimed that the chipset has optimised performance to offer battery backup of multiple days.

Notably, the newly launched Snapdragon X processor will first be available with the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Copilot+ PCs, with a starting price of Rs. 65,990. Qualcomm India highlighted that other OEMs will soon introduce more laptops featuring this chipset.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon X, Snapdragon, Copilot Plus PCs, Copilot, AI PC, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Qualcomm, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity

Related Stories

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Be Much Slimmer Than Standard Model
  5. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  7. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  9. Reliance Jio's New Rs. 195 Plan Bundles Free JioHotstar, Cricket Data Pack
  10. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  3. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  5. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  9. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »