Snapdragon X platform was launched in India on Monday. The latest chipset by Qualcomm arrives as the fourth model in the Snapdragon X series, joining the Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus (10-core), and X Plus (octa-core) processors. The chipset is aimed at affordable Copilot+ PCs priced under $600 (roughly Rs. 52,000), and was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Similar to the other platforms in the series, it also comes with artificial intelligence (AI) performance with 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Snapdragon X CPUs Launched in India

In a press release, Qualcomm India announced the launch of the affordable AI chipset for PCs and laptops. The X1-26-100 model chip features eight Oryon CPU cores with a max clock speed of up to 3GHz. The 4nm Snapdragon X CPU is paired with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU with 1.7 tera floating-point operations per second (TFLOPS) that supports up to three external displays at 4K/ 60Hz. It also comes with a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance.

The Snapdragon X platform supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, with 135GB/s memory bandwidth. The processor supports Windows 11 with the on-device AI features that are added on most Copilot+ PCs. It also offers support for UFS 4.0 storage.

For connectivity, it supports 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, including High-Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link support. The company claimed that the chipset will offer up to 10Gbps download speed. Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite has been added to the platform to support lossless audio for high-fidelity music with wireless headphones.

Further, the Snapdragon X chipset supports the Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) camera along with features such as auto-framing, background blur, and facial authentication. The company also claimed that the chipset has optimised performance to offer battery backup of multiple days.

Notably, the newly launched Snapdragon X processor will first be available with the Asus Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16 Copilot+ PCs, with a starting price of Rs. 65,990. Qualcomm India highlighted that other OEMs will soon introduce more laptops featuring this chipset.