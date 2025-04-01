Technology News
English Edition
Vivo X200s Design Officially Teased; to Launch in April Alongside Vivo X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5

Vivo X200s could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200s teased in lavender and mint blue shades

Highlights
  • Vivo X200s has a large, circular rear camera module
  • The handset is expected to include a periscope telephoto sensor
  • The Vivo X200s will have a Dynamic Island-like feature
Vivo X200s will launch in China alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra variant. The company has teased the April launch of the handsets alongside revealing the Vivo X200s in two colour options. Apart from the smartphones, the brand will unveil two new tablets, namely the Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Vivo Pad SE, as well as the Vivo Watch 5. Vivo has also teased the design of the tablets and the smartwatch. The upcoming products are now available for pre-reservations in the country.

Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Launch Teaser

A Weibo post by the company confirms that the Vivo X200s will launch in China in April. The design of the upcoming smartphone appears in the attached images in lavender and mint blue colourways. The centred, raised, large, circular rear camera module holds a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit. Another angle of the handset shows a vertical pill-shaped LED unit on the top right corner of the back panel.

The flat display of the Vivo X200s appears with very slim, uniform bezels, and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera. The top of the screen is seen with a Dynamic Island-like feature as well, which is expected to be a collapsible, interactive area of the screen to show notifications and other alerts comprehensively. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the left edge of the handset.

The Vivo X200s is currently available for pre-reservations in China via the official e-store and select online retailers. The Vivo microsite for the handset reveals that the phone will launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra variant. A recent official teaser of the Ultra version showed a "dedicated" camera button. The phone is confirmed to get Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets.

Previous leaks suggest that the Vivo X200s may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display. It is expected to include a triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto sensor. 

Another Weibo post from Vivo teases the upcoming launch of the Vivo Pad 5 Pro. The accompanying image teases the tablet in blue, green, grey and pink shades as well as dual rear camera units. The Vivo Pad SE teaser shows the tablet in blue, light, and dark grey colourways with a circular rear camera unit on the top left corner of the panel.

Lastly, a Weibo post from the company teases the upcoming launch of the Vivo Watch 5. The smartwatch appears in black and white shades with a circular dial. The right edge of the watch holds a crown and another button. The watch, as well as the tablets, are available for pre-reservations alongside the smartphones. We can expect to learn more about the upcoming products, including their exact launch date, soon.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo X200s, Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE, Vivo Watch 5, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
