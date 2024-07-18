Microsoft Designer app, which was so far only available in preview, was released globally on Wednesday. The app is available across Android and iOS mobile platforms and on Windows desktops and is free to download and install. The Designer platform was first announced last year and has been available on the Web and via the Microsoft Edge browser for a few months. On the Web, it can be found within the Copilot platform. Interestingly, the tech giant has decided to keep the app separate from the Copilot app for Android and iOS.

Microsoft Designer App Released Globally

The company announced the launch of the app in a blog post and said, “Today we're announcing that the Microsoft Designer app is now generally available with a personal Microsoft account, with new features that help you create and edit like never before.” Users will require a personal Microsoft account to use the Designer app.

The Microsoft Designer app is an artificial intelligence (AI) image generator that works slightly differently than standard text-to-image generators. It is powered by OpenAI's Dall-E model. The app can create images, social posts, invitations, stickers, wallpapers, avatars, and more. Users can pick what they want to generate from the options on the home screen and type a text prompt for what they want to generate.

Alternatively, they can also pick from several templates that create the framework for the image. Users will then only have to fill in the blanks to tell the AI what needs to be created. The second method is useful for those who need some inspiration to get started. Apart from image generation, the app also uses AI to edit all images. Currently, the two available editing tools include remove background and blur background.

The free users of the app will get 15 credits per day to generate images where each image consumes one credit, unless the prompt is too complex. Per generation, users will get four variations of the image. To generate more images, users will require the Copilot Pro subscription. In India, the Copilot Pro subscription is priced at Rs. 2,000 a month per user. It also includes Copilot access in Microsoft Office apps.

