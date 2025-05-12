Microsoft is expanding Copilot Pages to all users globally. Announced last week, the new artificial intelligence space is a multiplayer collaborative space where the chatbot and humans can work together to edit and create content and documents. Copilot Pages was first introduced in September 2024 as part of the Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprises. The Redmond-based tech giant is now expanding it to all signed-in users of the platform globally. It is available on both mobile apps as well as on desktops.

Microsoft Pages Now Available to All Users

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Microsoft Copilot announced the new feature for the chatbot. Pages is not a new feature. Both OpenAI and Google have rolled out a feature dubbed Canvas that does the same thing as Pages. However, there are a few subtle differences.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access Copilot Pages. Unlike in ChatGPT or Gemini, where users can select Canvas even before sending the prompt, Copilot Pages requires users to first write a prompt and get a response, and then activate the collaborative space. Pages offers a larger variety of formatting options compared to its rivals, and you will find options to increase indents, change text colour, and add a collapsible headline or a callout.

Copilot Pages

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The pages are also visually better looking, and different options are easy to find. However, because of this rich interface, pages are also slower to load compared to Canvas in ChatGPT and Gemini. On several occasions, we had to wait upwards of 30 seconds to open a page (this was more frequent when navigating from one page to another).

Copilot Pages also comes with options to add a table, a checklist or bullet points. Since it is a collaborative space, the user can highlight a sentence, a paragraph, or even a word and ask the chatbot to refine it. The users can ask Copilot to elaborate the text, shorten it, change its tone, make it simpler to understand, and so on. Same way, users can also share pages with other users and collaborate with them over projects.