Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to go official in Xiaomi's home country later this month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 15:48 IST
Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 was launched in China in October last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to carry a quad rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi is said to announce the pricing of the phones in March third week
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
Advertisement

Xiaomi 15 series is confirmed to launch in global markets in March during Mobile World Congress (MWC). The lineup will include the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and presumably the standard Xiaomi 15. As we wait for the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the sale date of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India. The company is said to announce the pricing of the phones in the third week of March. 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) citing unknown sources on X claimed that Xiaomi will announce the Indian pricing of Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra on March 18. The tipster states that they will go on sale in the country from March 21. 

The brand earlier teased that the Xiaomi 15 series including the new Ultra model will be launched on March 2 at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Xiaomi India has also teased the launch of the lineup. 

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to go official in Xiaomi's home country later this month alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV. The launch could take place on February 26. Xiaomi is currently accepting pre-orders for the phone through Mi Mall in China.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was earlier spotted on the Geekbench AI database with the Android 15 operating system, 16GB of RAM, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The handset is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. It is said to meet both IP68 + IP69 standards. 

Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications 

The Xiaomi 15 was unveiled in China in October last year alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Pro model is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The standard model runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,200nits. It boasts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Specifications, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Reportedly Feature a Ceramic Back Panel for Improved Durability

Related Stories

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  5. Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Thriller
  6. iPhone 16e Gets Apple's Proprietary C1 Cellular Modem With More Efficiency
  7. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  8. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E Launch Today: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Google Pixel 9a High Resolution Renders Leaked; Show Visor-Free Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. iPhone 16e Features a Binned Version of Apple’s A18 Chipset With Fewer Cores
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Sagittarius A Emitting Continuous Flares in Milky Way’s Core
  4. Duplicity OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tyler Perry's Suspense Drama Online?
  5. Daredevil: Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions
  7. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped; Pricing Could Be Revealed on March 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Will Reportedly Feature a Ceramic Back Panel for Improved Durability
  9. Microsoft’s Majorana 1 Chipset With Topological Core Architecture Could Boost Quantum Computing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ Charging Issues to Be Fixed via Software Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »