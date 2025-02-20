Xiaomi 15 series is confirmed to launch in global markets in March during Mobile World Congress (MWC). The lineup will include the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and presumably the standard Xiaomi 15. As we wait for the formal reveal, a tipster has suggested the sale date of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra in India. The company is said to announce the pricing of the phones in the third week of March.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) citing unknown sources on X claimed that Xiaomi will announce the Indian pricing of Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra on March 18. The tipster states that they will go on sale in the country from March 21.

The brand earlier teased that the Xiaomi 15 series including the new Ultra model will be launched on March 2 at the MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Xiaomi India has also teased the launch of the lineup.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is confirmed to go official in Xiaomi's home country later this month alongside the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV. The launch could take place on February 26. Xiaomi is currently accepting pre-orders for the phone through Mi Mall in China.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was earlier spotted on the Geekbench AI database with the Android 15 operating system, 16GB of RAM, and an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The handset is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor, and a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. It is said to meet both IP68 + IP69 standards.

Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 was unveiled in China in October last year alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Pro model is likely to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. The standard model runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and features a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,200nits. It boasts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.