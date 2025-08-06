Microsoft could be working on a major overhaul with the upcoming versions of its Windows operating system (OS). The Redmond-based tech giant shared a new video on Monday titled Windows 2030 Vision, teasing what the desktop OS would look like in five years' time. In the video, a Microsoft executive claimed that the OS could have a deeper artificial intelligence (AI) integration and could support more advanced agentic workflows. The executive also claimed that security in 2030 will move from app and OS-level to appliance-level.

Microsoft's Windows 2030 Vision Leans Towards AI Agents

The video detailing the company's Windows 2030 Vision features David Weston, Corporate Vice President of Enterprise & Security at Microsoft. In the seven-minute-long video, the he discusses how Windows will evolve from a design, function, and security perspective. The company is expected to showcase more about the direction Microsoft is planning to take in the future.

Answering the question on how technology would change the way people work by 2030, Weston highlighted that people would spend less time doing day-to-day work and more time on ideation, creativity, vision, and collaboration. Meanwhile, the routine work will be picked up by AI agents.

“I think we would do less with our eyes and more talking to our computers. I truly believe the future version of Windows and other Microsoft operating systems will interact in a multimodal way. The computer will be able to see what we see, hear what we hear, and we can talk to it and ask it to do much more sophisticated things,” he added.

Breaking it down, Weston is likely referring to a technology similar to Copilot Vision, where the AI-powered chatbot can see what's happening on the screen, and users can just speak what they want done, and it assists them. Of course, today the chatbot can only handle certain simple tasks, and cannot perform anything complex, but by 2030, the Microsoft executive believes that will change.

Security is another aspect which Weston envisions would undergo a radical shift. He claimed that users would “migrate towards what I would call appliance-level security.” He explains that today's security ecosystems protect apps and operating systems, while device-level security acts as a firewall. In his vision, by 2030, the entire on-device security would be unified, and they would be fully protected with a single click.

Weston added that security companies of the future would have a team of AI agents that would function similarly to human software engineers. This development is said to allow even smaller enterprises to afford sophisticated organisation-level security.