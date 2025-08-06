Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent Driven Interfaces

Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces

Will future versions of Windows rely less on your keyboard and more on AI-powered agentic workflows?

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 18:07 IST
Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces

Photo Credit: YouTube/Microsoft

Weston hinted that Windows in future would be able to carry out more sophisticated tasks

Highlights
  • Microsoft shared its vision for Windows in 2030 in a YouTube video
  • Weston says in 2023, PCs will move towards “appliance-level security”
  • Microsoft recently added agentic capabilities in its Edge browser
Advertisement

Microsoft could be working on a major overhaul with the upcoming versions of its Windows operating system (OS). The Redmond-based tech giant shared a new video on Monday titled Windows 2030 Vision, teasing what the desktop OS would look like in five years' time. In the video, a Microsoft executive claimed that the OS could have a deeper artificial intelligence (AI) integration and could support more advanced agentic workflows. The executive also claimed that security in 2030 will move from app and OS-level to appliance-level.

Microsoft's Windows 2030 Vision Leans Towards AI Agents

The video detailing the company's Windows 2030 Vision features David Weston, Corporate Vice President of Enterprise & Security at Microsoft. In the seven-minute-long video, the he discusses how Windows will evolve from a design, function, and security perspective. The company is expected to showcase more about the direction Microsoft is planning to take in the future.

 

Answering the question on how technology would change the way people work by 2030, Weston highlighted that people would spend less time doing day-to-day work and more time on ideation, creativity, vision, and collaboration. Meanwhile, the routine work will be picked up by AI agents.

“I think we would do less with our eyes and more talking to our computers. I truly believe the future version of Windows and other Microsoft operating systems will interact in a multimodal way. The computer will be able to see what we see, hear what we hear, and we can talk to it and ask it to do much more sophisticated things,” he added.

Breaking it down, Weston is likely referring to a technology similar to Copilot Vision, where the AI-powered chatbot can see what's happening on the screen, and users can just speak what they want done, and it assists them. Of course, today the chatbot can only handle certain simple tasks, and cannot perform anything complex, but by 2030, the Microsoft executive believes that will change.

Security is another aspect which Weston envisions would undergo a radical shift. He claimed that users would “migrate towards what I would call appliance-level security.” He explains that today's security ecosystems protect apps and operating systems, while device-level security acts as a firewall. In his vision, by 2030, the entire on-device security would be unified, and they would be fully protected with a single click.

Weston added that security companies of the future would have a team of AI agents that would function similarly to human software engineers. This development is said to allow even smaller enterprises to afford sophisticated organisation-level security.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI agents
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent

Related Stories

Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
  2. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  4. Xiaomi's Refreshed Redmi Logo Will Debut With This Phone on August 19
  5. Motorola's Razr 60, Buds Loop Refreshed With Swarovski Crystals: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
  2. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
  5. OnePlus 15 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Refreshed Design With Square Rear Camera Module
  6. Microsoft Teases Windows 2030 Vision with Multimodal AI Agent-Driven Interfaces
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent
  8. Nintendo Will Host an Indie World Showcase for Switch and Switch 2 Games This Week
  9. Apple's Support App Reportedly Updated With AI-Powered Chatbot
  10. Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »