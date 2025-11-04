Technology News
English Edition

Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds

New research suggests dark matter behaves like normal matter under gravity but leaves room for a weak, unknown force.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 23:50 IST
Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds

Photo Credit: Claire Lamman/DESI collaboration; custom colormap package by cmastro.

New study suggests dark matter follows gravity like normal matter, with little room for unknown forces.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dark matter falls into gravity wells like normal matter
  • Study rules out strong unknown forces on dark matter
  • Findings align with known physics and Euler’s equations
Advertisement

Now, a new investigation shows that dark matter — the elusive and invisible material that makes up most of all material in the universe — might behave much like ordinary matter when responding to gravity's pull. For decades, scientists have been debating whether dark matter is likely to follow the same physical laws that govern stars, planets, and all the other visible matter in the cosmos. Taking a cue from our colossal cosmos, where galaxies seem to be moving inside massive cosmic structures, into which dark matter seems to sink into gravitational wells the same way that ordinary matter does, a group led by the University of Geneva tested whether this holds true on smaller scales as well and found that it mostly does, closing in on that long-standing mystery.

Dark Matter Likely Follows Gravity, But Mystery Force Still Not Ruled Out

According to a report based on findings published in Nature Communications, researchers studied the motion of galaxies to determine whether dark matter is affected solely by gravity or perhaps involves an unknown force. ” Camille Bonvin at the University of Geneva said that measurement theory and galaxy velocities, when related to gravitational well depth, can be used to detect whether such a ‘fifth force' even exists for dark matter. The research found no firm evidence for such a force exerting much influence on it.

Dark matter follows known physics like Euler's equation, but any additional force must be extremely weak—under roughly 7 percent of gravity's strength. Future LSST and DESI data may detect subtle forces as weak as 2 percent of gravity's strength, researchers suggest. Scientists say upcoming observations may finally reveal dark matter's true nature and uncover any hidden cosmic forces influencing the universe.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark matter, Cosmology, Gravity, Universe, Astrophysics, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto Market Consolidation Sees Bitcoin Price Drop Under $105,000 as Market Liquidations Cross $1.1 Billion
Grab Superapp Says AI Models Struggle to Understand Asian Languages

Related Stories

Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  2. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  4. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  5. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  6. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  7. How to Disable the Liquid Glass Effect After Updating to iOS 26.1
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  2. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  3. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  4. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  5. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  6. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  7. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  8. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  9. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  10. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »