Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?

Mirai is a Telugu superhero drama starring Teja Sajja, now coming to Hindi OTT on JioHotstar.

Updated: 4 November 2025 22:36 IST
Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Teja Sajja’s Mirai delivers a visually striking mythological superhero drama.

Highlights
  • Teja Sajja stars in the mythological superhero drama, Mirai
  • Hindi OTT release expected on November 7, 2025, on Jio Hotstar
  • Features powerful visuals, music by Gowra Hari, and a stellar cast
After the stupendous success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is back with Mirai – an epic superhero actioner filled with Indian folklore and high-octane action! The Vaarimari on screen, helmed by director Karthik Ghattamaneni, is a definitive combination of folklore with a touch of superhero remastered to reflect Geetha's frame of mind in emotionally driven storytelling. Teja Sajja is the reluctant hero who's chosen to wield a divine magical staff that can talk, becoming active only when he's trying to maintain his destiny while dealing with issues like courage and sacrifice in an evergreen battle between good versus evil.

When and Where to Watch

Mirai's Hindi version will be available for streaming on November 07, 2025 on JioHotstar. The movie is already available on the platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer looks like a roller coaster of emotions, with Teja Sajja going through moments of trials and testing his powers. With all the stunning action, mythically inspired locations, and genuine heart moments throughout, the movie doesn't lose its audience in a world of fear. Aided by grand visuals, immersive sound design, and a score by Gowra Hari equally as mythic in tone, Mirai makes for a visual treat for audiences familiar with Indian superhero dramas.

Cast and Crew

This cinema stars Teja Sajja in the lead role and Manchu Manoj as the villain. Supporting roles are managed by Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, Jackie Bhagnani, and Getup Srinu. Karthik Ghattamaneni and Anil Anand directed the movie. TG Vishwa Prasad and Kirthi Chowdary are producers. The music part of this movie is handled by Gowra Hari.

Reception

Mirai gathered acclaim for its fantasy-superhero action, mixed animation, and maintained an IMDb rating of 7.1/10.

 

Further reading: Jio Hotsrtar, IMDb, OTT release
