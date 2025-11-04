Technology News
English Edition

Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Lava Agni 4 is set to launch in India on November 20 as the latest iteration of the Agni series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 November 2025 14:01 IST
Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Lava Mobiles

Lava Agni 4 will succeed the Lava Agni 3 5G in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Agni 4 is teased to feature a new button on the right side
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing of the phone
Advertisement

Lava Agni 4, which is scheduled to launch in India in late November, will succeed the Agni 3 5G. Leading up to the unveiling, the company has been teasing the design and specifications of the phone. Now, the Noida-based tech firm has again teased the Lava Agni 4. However, this time the company has announced that the smartphone will boast an aluminium frame, unlike its predecessor, which sports a plastic one. Moreover, the handset is confirmed to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The Agni 4 is also shown with a new button on the right side of the phone, which could be similar to Apple's camera control button.

Lava Agni 4 Design, Specification (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian smartphone maker revealed that its upcoming Lava Agni 4 will feature an aluminium frame. The tech firm has also revealed the design of the handset. The images show the Lava Agni 4 with a volume controller and a lock/unlock switch on the right side. Interestingly, the smartphone is also shown with a new button on the bottom right side of the aluminium frame, which could be a capture button. The button resembles Apple's Camera Control button.

Meanwhile, the right side of the phone appears to be clean. The Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit, paired with a dual LED flash unit. Moreover, the company recently announced that the Agni 4 will sport a curved AMOLED display. It will offer a “Zero Bloatware” experience. Lava Mobiles will also provide a Free Home Replacement service to Agni 4 owners.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Lava Agni 4 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with a UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery, too. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be priced in India around Rs. 25,000.

The phone will succeed the Lava Agni 3, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. The handset features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch display with 1,200x2,652 pixels resolution. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 design, Lava Agni 4 specifications, Lava Mobiles
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
How to Disable the Liquid Glass Effect After Installing the iOS 26.1 Update: A Step-By-Step Guide
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Call Other Users By Typing Their Username

Related Stories

Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  2. Apple's iOS 26.1 Update Rolls Out With New Features, Several Security Fixes
  3. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  4. Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon', Tipster Claims
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  6. Why Bitcoin's Price Has Dropped Below $105,000
  7. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Call Other Users Without Using Their Number
  8. Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers in India in Q3 2025: Counterpoint
  10. MSI Claw Handhelds Are Getting ROG Xbox Ally's Full Screen Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Call Other Users By Typing Their Username
  2. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Grab Superapp Says AI Models Struggle to Understand Asian Languages
  4. Crypto Market Consolidation Sees Bitcoin Price Drop Under $105,000 as Market Liquidations Cross $1.1 Billion
  5. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Storage Variants Revealed Before Launch in India
  6. Microsoft is Rolling Out ROG Xbox Ally's Xbox Full Screen Experience on MSI Claw Handhelds
  7. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Announced; Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 7400 SoC
  8. Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Update With New Liquid Glass Setting, Several Security Fixes
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade, to Be More Ergonomic
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Listed on Geekbench With Dimensity 8450 SoC, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »