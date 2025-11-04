Lava Agni 4, which is scheduled to launch in India in late November, will succeed the Agni 3 5G. Leading up to the unveiling, the company has been teasing the design and specifications of the phone. Now, the Noida-based tech firm has again teased the Lava Agni 4. However, this time the company has announced that the smartphone will boast an aluminium frame, unlike its predecessor, which sports a plastic one. Moreover, the handset is confirmed to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup. The Agni 4 is also shown with a new button on the right side of the phone, which could be similar to Apple's camera control button.

Lava Agni 4 Design, Specification (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian smartphone maker revealed that its upcoming Lava Agni 4 will feature an aluminium frame. The tech firm has also revealed the design of the handset. The images show the Lava Agni 4 with a volume controller and a lock/unlock switch on the right side. Interestingly, the smartphone is also shown with a new button on the bottom right side of the aluminium frame, which could be a capture button. The button resembles Apple's Camera Control button.

Meanwhile, the right side of the phone appears to be clean. The Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit, paired with a dual LED flash unit. Moreover, the company recently announced that the Agni 4 will sport a curved AMOLED display. It will offer a “Zero Bloatware” experience. Lava Mobiles will also provide a Free Home Replacement service to Agni 4 owners.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Lava Agni 4 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with a UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It might pack a 7,000mAh battery, too. It is said to sport a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be priced in India around Rs. 25,000.

The phone will succeed the Lava Agni 3, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. The handset features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch display with 1,200x2,652 pixels resolution. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support.