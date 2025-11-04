Technology News
English Edition

Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate

The South Australian Museum is investigating whether a meteorite or space debris caused it — which could mark the first recorded case of a meteorite striking a moving car.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 23:15 IST
Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate

Photo Credit: ABC News (Australia)/YouTube

The devastation wreaked on a Tesla windscreen after a powerful impact shocks viewers online

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Car windshield hit by mysterious hot object in Australia
  • Scientists probe possible meteorite or space junk strike
  • Impact melted glass — unusual heat detected
Advertisement

South Australian vet Andrew Melville-Smith was driving his Tesla on the Augusta Highway in late October when a mysterious object slammed into his windshield. The impact cracked and even partially melted the glass, yet the car kept going. He reported the strike to the South Australian Museum, which is now investigating the impact for clues. If it were indeed a meteorite, it would be the first recorded case of one hitting a moving vehicle.

Investigation and Analysis

According to the reports, South Australian Museum scientists have begun a detailed probe. Mineralogist Kieran Meaney noted that the windshield was partially melted by the impact — “a lot of heat in whatever hit the windscreen”. Researchers are analysing the glass for embedded fragments and will chemically test any debris. They also plan to search the crash site for fragments, considering alternatives like falling satellite parts or space junk. Meaney adds that if tests confirm a meteorite, the team will likely return to the site to try and recover “the bit of rock”.

Expert Commentary

Jonti Horner (Univ. of Southern Queensland) says he has “good cause” to be skeptical, since no bright fireball was reported. Hadrien Devillepoix (Curtin University) similarly notes that a meteor of this size would have been visible over hundreds of kilometers. Ellie Sansom (Desert Fireball Network) has “serious doubts” without any observed flash. She observes that falling space debris can still be hot – for example, a recent satellite fragment landed “still on fire” in Australia. Investigators say detailed chemical analyses of any fragments will be needed to determine the object's origin.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meteorite, Space Debris, South Australian Museum, Astronomy, Fireball Network, Science News, Meteor Strike, Space, Investigation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Model Number Reportedly Surfaces on Company's Test Server
Polymarket Banned By Romanian Regulator for Illegal Crypto Betting Following $600 Million Election Wagers

Related Stories

Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  3. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  4. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  2. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  3. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  4. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  5. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  6. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  7. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  8. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  9. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  10. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »