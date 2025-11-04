Technology News
Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller

The film blends suspense, action, and moral conflicts, offering a compelling OTT experience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 22:00 IST
Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Shakthi Thirumagan is a political action thriller starring Vijay Antony

Highlights
  • Vijay Antony stars in a political action thriller, Shakthi Thirumagan
  • Now streaming exclusively on Jio Hotstar
  • Features gripping action, political intrigue, and emotional storytelling
Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan narrates political power plays and justice in an interesting way, and Vijay Antony emerges as a protagonist who is very believing in pulling down conspiracies despite letting loose his personal desires for the same. An adrenaline-pumping, high-kicking action flick that puts the foot in football, Shakthi Thirumakan's constituency report is so thrilling that most theatre-goers have to perch on the edge of their seats.

When and Where to Watch

Shakthi Thirumagan is now available, only on JioHotstar in Tamil and Malayalam languages. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer is a glimpse into the power-packed performance of Vijay Antony as he fights against his poisonous enemies, crooked politicians, and unpredictable situations. It's an action/thriller with higher emotional stakes, as it forces the protagonist to fight crime while also fighting against his own good and bad sides. From high-speed chases to heart-clutching standoffs, this took cuts in the tension-building department and then some, transforming a story into excitement that was as emotionally charged as it gets.

Cast and Crew

Vijay Antony is doing a leading role and also produced this film. Supporting roles were played by Vinod Anand, Kannan Arunachalam, and Kaliamamani Vaigai Chandrashekar. The cinema was written and directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman.

Reception

Twitter and OTT platforms are abuzz with positives for the film's action stunts, political manipulation, and Vijay Antony's screen presence from the early morning shows. This movie has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Jio Hotsrtar, IMDb, Political drama
