Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slashes Price by 17 Percent

Customers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 17:44 IST
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a built-in S-Pen stylus

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price is lowered during the Amazon sale
  • Shoppers can avail of 17 percent discount on the 8GB + 256GB variant
  • Offers are also present on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its seventh day in India. With just a day to go until the sale ends, shoppers only have a limited time to purchase all of the products from their wishlist. From smartphones and tablets to ACs and other home appliances, there are discounts and other offers on a wide range of products. We have previously compiled a list of the top deals on Samsung smartphones, including handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S25 Edge 5G, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, if you want a top-of-the-range smartphone to fulfil your requirements is what you are after, then you can consider this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Offer During Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced Rs. Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Amazon has rolled out a 17 percent discount on the handset, lowering its price to Rs. 1,07,280.

A similar discount is also live on the 512GB variant of the handset, which is listed on the e-commerce platform at a price of Rs. 1,41,999. During the sale, shoppers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 1,26,999, translating into a discount of 15 percent.

There is no discount on the 1TB variant of the handset, and it is retailing at its listed price of Rs. 1,65,999 on the e-commerce platform.

The handset can be purchased in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver colour options, although the price might differ depending on the option you choose.

In addition to price cuts, customers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on SBI Credit Card transactions. They can also get up to Rs. 5,364 as Amazon Pay Balance cashback on purchase made with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra upfront can avail of a no-cost EMI offer for a period of up to six months.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
