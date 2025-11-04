Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists

During its closest trip past the sun, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS blazed much more than anticipated, making astronomers wonder what was causing the abrupt surge. As this is the third object ever detected from outside the star system, there is little information about the nature of its chemistry and structure. It brightened much faster than the conventional pace for comets from the Oort Cloud. Scientists keeping track of the object add that the apparent condition could represent one-of-a-kind internal chemistry or structural features, offering a unique opportunity to learn more about materials produced in distant planetary systems.

Scientists Baffled as Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected Near the Sun

According to a Space.com report, scientists anticipated a slow rise in brightness as 3I/ATLAS approached perihelion, with the object developing dazzling comet-like phenomena, such as happens when icy materials vaporise as they warm near the sun. But the rise eventually defied all other possibilities. STEREO-A/B, SOHO, and GOES-19 observed 3I/ATLAS's brightening, as ground-based telescopes must wait until post-perihelion in late 2025.

The rapid increase in brightness, according to the researchers, may be associated with the speed of the comet's movement or a special chemical composition, so that the star system of its origin is chemically different from ours. In addition, carbon dioxide sublimation can occur at too short distances, and water ice evaporates later than predicted. That is, perhaps, the substance of the comet is qualitatively different in its behaviour under the influence of solar heating.

Experts are uncertain if 3I/ATLAS will brighten or dim; future observations after the solar glare are crucial to understand its behaviour better.