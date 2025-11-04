Technology News
English Edition

Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS brightens faster than expected near the sun, puzzling scientists and hinting at unusual chemistry.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 23:40 IST
Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists

Photo Credit: Q. Zheng, K. Battams, 2025

Comet 3I/ATLAS brightened rapidly near the Sun, suggesting unusual interstellar chemistry

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 3I/ATLAS brightens faster than expected near the sun
  • Only the third interstellar object detected in the solar system
  • Spacecraft tracked comet; ground telescopes blocked until 2025
Advertisement

During its closest trip past the sun, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS blazed much more than anticipated, making astronomers wonder what was causing the abrupt surge. As this is the third object ever detected from outside the star system, there is little information about the nature of its chemistry and structure. It brightened much faster than the conventional pace for comets from the Oort Cloud. Scientists keeping track of the object add that the apparent condition could represent one-of-a-kind internal chemistry or structural features, offering a unique opportunity to learn more about materials produced in distant planetary systems.

Scientists Baffled as Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected Near the Sun

According to a Space.com report, scientists anticipated a slow rise in brightness as 3I/ATLAS approached perihelion, with the object developing dazzling comet-like phenomena, such as happens when icy materials vaporise as they warm near the sun. But the rise eventually defied all other possibilities. STEREO-A/B, SOHO, and GOES-19 observed 3I/ATLAS's brightening, as ground-based telescopes must wait until post-perihelion in late 2025.

The rapid increase in brightness, according to the researchers, may be associated with the speed of the comet's movement or a special chemical composition, so that the star system of its origin is chemically different from ours. In addition, carbon dioxide sublimation can occur at too short distances, and water ice evaporates later than predicted. That is, perhaps, the substance of the comet is qualitatively different in its behaviour under the influence of solar heating.

Experts are uncertain if 3I/ATLAS will brighten or dim; future observations after the solar glare are crucial to understand its behaviour better.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: interstellar comet, 3I/ATLAS, space science, astronomy, solar system visitors, comet brightening
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls the Idea of Conscious AI ‘Absurd’: Report
Red Magic 11 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon Elite Gen 5, Slightly Smaller Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  2. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Said to Get a Major Design Upgrade
  4. Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications Revealed: See Storage Variants, Features
  5. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  6. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed to Feature Aluminium Frame, New Dedicated Button
  7. How to Disable the Liquid Glass Effect After Updating to iOS 26.1
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  2. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  3. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  4. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  5. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  6. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  7. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  8. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  9. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  10. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »