Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques

MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques

With this method, MIT researchers will align data from varied domains into a shared language that AI models can process.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 12:35 IST
MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andy Kelly

To unify data from different domains, MIT used Heterogeneous Pretrained Transformers (HPT) architecture

Highlights
  • MIT says this could be faster and cheaper than traditional techniques
  • The robot training method is also said to be 20 percent more efficient
  • Researchers looked into GPT-4 architecture to develop the technique
Advertisement

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) unveiled a new method to train robots last week that uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The new technique relies on combining data across different domains and modalities and unifying them into a shared language which can then be processed by large language models (LLMs). MIT researchers claim that this method can give rise to general-purpose robots that can handle a wide range of tasks without needing to individually train each skill from scratch.

MIT Researchers Develop AI-Inspired Technique to Train Robots

In a newsroom post, MIT detailed the novel methodology to train robots. Currently, teaching a certain task to a robot is a difficult proposition as a large amount of simulation and real-world data is required. This is necessary because if the robot does not understand how to perform the task in a given environment, it will struggle to adapt to it.

This means for every new task, new sets of data comprising every simulation and real-world scenario are needed. The robot then undergoes a training period where the actions are optimised and errors and glitches are removed. As a result, robots are generally trained on a specific task, and those multi-purpose robots seen in science fiction movies, have not been seen in reality.

However, a new technique developed by researchers at MIT claims to bypass this challenge. In a paper published in the pre-print online journal arXIv (note: it is not peer-reviewed), the scientists highlighted that generative AI can assist with this problem.

For this, data across different domains, such as simulations and real robots, and different modalities such as vision sensors and robotic arm position encoders, were unified into a shared language that can be processed by an AI model. A new architecture dubbed Heterogeneous Pretrained Transformers (HPT) was also developed to unify the data.

Interestingly, the lead author of the study, Lirui Wang, an electrical engineering and computer science (EECS) graduate student, said that the inspiration for this technique was drawn from AI models such as OpenAI's GPT-4.

The researchers added an LLM model called a transformer (similar to the GPT architecture) in the middle of their system and it processes both vision and proprioception (sense of self-movement, force, and position) inputs.

The MIT researchers state that this new method could be faster and less expensive to train robots compared to the traditional methods. This is largely due to the lesser amount of task-specific data required to train the robot in various tasks. Further, the study found that this method outperformed training from scratch by more than 20 percent in both simulation and real-world experiments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MIT, Robots, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Square Enix Plans to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future

Related Stories

MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Bring 120Hz Displays to All iPhone 17 Models: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  5. Square Enix to Launch 'More and More' Games Simultaneously on Xbox in Future
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Starliner Mission: The Setbacks That Plagued the Aerospace Giant
  2. Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won't Get Any Expansions, Focus Now on Next Mass Effect, Says BioWare
  3. November Night Sky 2024: Check Out the Brightest Planets and How to Watch Them?
  4. SpaceX Reveals Futuristic Crew Cabins and Living Quarters for Artemis III Moon Mission
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at $69,000, Market Volatility Surges Amid US Elections
  6. Realme 14 Series Rumoured to Include New Model With Smaller Screen, Bigger Battery
  7. Samsung One UI 7 May Let Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling to Improve Gaming Performance
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped; May Launch Late November
  9. MIT Unveils Novel Method of Training General-Purpose Robots Using Generative AI Techniques
  10. NASA's Voyager 2 Finds Clues of Ancient Ocean on Uranus' Moon Miranda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »