MIT’s CuRVE Technique Achieves Uniform Protein Labeling in Intact Tissues

MIT researchers introduce CuRVE, a protein-labeling technique enabling uniform staining across entire tissues.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2025 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Chung Lab/MIT Picower Institute

MIT has created a method to label proteins uniformly in intact tissues.

Highlights
  • CuRVE ensures even protein labeling in intact tissues
  • The method speeds up tissue processing while preserving structure
  • Scientists tested CuRVE across multiple tissue types successfully
Researchers have introduced an advanced method for labeling proteins in intact tissues, addressing a longstanding challenge in biological research. The technique, designed to ensure even distribution of antibodies across entire organs, has been demonstrated across multiple tissue types. This approach could significantly improve the accuracy of cellular studies by preserving tissue structure while enabling more precise protein detection. Scientists expect the method to aid in the study of complex biological systems, providing insights into cellular functions without altering the natural architecture of tissues.

Breakthrough in Protein Labeling

According to a study published in Nature Biotechnology, the technique, known as continuous redispersion of volumetric equilibrium (CuRVE), was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The research team, led by Kwanghun Chung, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and Neuroscience at MIT, tested the method on various biological samples, including rodent and human tissues. By controlling the speed of antibody-antigen interactions and enhancing molecular diffusion through stochastic electrotransport, the process allowed for uniform protein labeling in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods.

Addressing Limitations of Conventional Methods

Traditional approaches such as immunohistochemistry often fail to achieve uniform protein distribution due to the size of labeling molecules. The antibodies tend to concentrate near the surface while failing to penetrate deeper layers, leading to uneven labeling. Speaking to MIT News, Chung compared the challenge to marinating a thick cut of meat, where only the outer layers absorb the marinade effectively. He explained that the large size of labeling molecules makes uniform penetration extremely difficult, requiring prolonged processing times.

Efficient and Scalable Application

The researchers demonstrated that their CuRVE technique, combined with electrophoretic-fast labeling using affinity sweeping in hydrogel (eFLASH), significantly improved antibody penetration. Tests on an adult mouse brain showed that conventional methods resulted in uneven labeling, while eFLASH produced uniform staining across all neurons. Similar success was observed in tissues from other species, including marmoset and human brain samples, as well as mouse embryos, lungs, and hearts.

Comparison with Genetic Labeling

As reported by The Scientist, the key advantage of this technique over transgenic labeling was highlighted in the study. While genetic methods rely on fluorescent markers linked to gene transcription, protein expression does not always correlate directly with gene activity. Researchers found significant discrepancies when comparing transgenic labeling with eFLASH, emphasizing the need for direct protein detection. The findings suggest that genetic labeling alone may not be sufficient for accurately studying protein distribution in tissues.

Future Implications

Scientists anticipate that CuRVE will contribute to the creation of a comprehensive repository of protein expression patterns across different tissue types. This could serve as a reference for studying diseased tissues and refining diagnostic methods. Researchers believe that by improving protein visualization at the cellular level, the technique may enhance the understanding of various biological processes, potentially influencing future medical and scientific applications.

 

Further reading: Protein Labeling, CuRVE, MIT, Antibody Staining, Tissue Studies, Neuroscience, Bioengineering
Gadgets 360 Staff
Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
