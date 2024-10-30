Technology News
Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs

NTU Singapore's tiny robots deliver multiple drugs precisely, reducing side effects through targeted, noninvasive treatment.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 16:33 IST
Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs

Photo Credit: YouTube/ NTU Singapore

NTU researchers created tiny robots that deliver drugs using magnetic fields.

  • NTU Singapore creates magnet-guided robots for precise drug delivery.
  • Robots release multiple drugs, controlled remotely via magnetic fields.
  • Robots offer safer, noninvasive drug delivery directly to target sites.
Researchers at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a highly innovative drug delivery solution: a  grain-sized magnetically-guided robot that is capable of delivering multiple drugs directly to precise areas within the body. This advancement, led by NTU's School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, could soon transform medical treatments by providing highly controlled and noninvasive medication delivery.

Advanced Materials Enabling Precision Navigation

The micro-robot's construction from biocompatible polymers and magnetic microparticles allows it to move seamlessly through narrow, complex regions of the body. It is designed with precision in mind. The robot can operate smoothly across various surfaces. This makes it ideal for delivering medication to hard-to-reach areas. Testing has now shown that these robots operate at speeds between 0.30 mm and 16.5 mm per second. This helps efficiently transporting and releasing different drugs in controlled amounts, even under challenging conditions.

From Science Fiction to Medical Reality

The research team was Inspired by the classic sci-fi film Fantastic Voyage. They aimed to bring this concept into medical reality. Assistant Professor Lum Guo Zhan, leading the project, said that this approach might eventually overshadow traditional drug methods, offering a pathway to precise drug delivery exactly where it's needed, which could notably reduce side effects.

Transforming Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dr. Yeo Leong Litt Leonard who is a neurosurgeon at Singapore's National University Hospital has highlighted how such technology could soon replace current tools for minimally invasive procedures. Instead of relying on catheters and wires, these robots may one day autonomously navigate blood vessels, safely delivering drugs over extended periods.

Next Steps for the Future of Healthcare

The NTU team has planned testing further on these micro-robots in systems that closely resemble human physiology. Their long-term vision is to adapt the technology for specific medical conditions, including various types of cancer. As this technology progresses, it may usher in a new era in healthcare, where small-scale robots offer highly precise, noninvasive solutions for challenging medical issues.

 

NTU Singapore, targeted drug delivery, micro-robots, magnetic robots, healthcare innovation
