Firefox Now Lets You Shake Your Android Phone to Summarise Websites

Mozilla introduced a new Shake to Summarize feature on Firefox for iOS last year, allowing users to get a summary of a webpage with a simple shake or tap gesture. Now, the browser maker is bringing a similar feature to users with Android devices. The latest Firefox version for Android includes a Page Summaries feature that can generate an overview of a webpage. This is useful for users dealing with lengthy articles to get key points without having to read the entire content. Users can manually enable or disable the feature through the browser's settings menu.

How Firefox's Page Summaries Feature Works

Through a blog post, Mozilla announced that it has rolled out a new AI summarisation feature for Firefox on Android. The Page Summaries feature works on a Firefox AI cloud-based solution powered by Mistral Small 3.1. As the name implies, the feature allows users to shake their Android device to summarise the current web page.

The Page Summaries can be used to quickly summarise long webpages, such as articles, guides, reviews and recipes. This feature uses AI to highlight key points so users will get the main ideas faster. It works with articles which are 5,000 words or lower and it is currently available for English-based webpages.

Mozilla confirmed that the latest functionality is experimental and is being introduced to users through a progressive rollout. It may not yet be available to all users. Users have to note that only the visible content on the page can be summarised, and content behind a paywall will not be included in this feature. Also, users cannot summarise webpages in private mode.

The new Page Summaries feature is enabled by default in Firefox for Android. Users can turn it off and on by heading to Firefox for Android> tap three-dot menu> Settings>Page Summaries> select Toggle Summarise Pages on or off or Toggle Shake to summarise on or off.

Enabling Shake to summarise is optional, and users can summarise pages using the toolbar button. Mozilla unveiled similar Shake to Summarize on iOS in September last year.