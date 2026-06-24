The Redmi K90 Ultra is all set to be launched in China next week, the company announced on Tuesday. The handset is expected to join the Xiaomi sub-brand's performance-focused K90 lineup, which already comprises the Redmi K90, K90 Pro, and K90 Max. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has begun teasing details about the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship chipset from 2024. The design and thermal management capabilities of the Redmi K90 Ultra were also teased.

In a Weibo post, the company announced that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be launched in China on June 30 at 7pm (4:30pm IST). The company has revealed the upcoming handset in a Space Silver (translated from Chinese) colour option ahead of its launch. It appears to be similar to the Redmi K90 Max in terms of design, with a large horizontal camera module on the rear that houses a dual-camera setup.

A notable design element is the air outlet positioned below the camera module. It is expected to be an opening for the active cooling fan.

Under the hood, the Redmi K90 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The company claims it has upgraded the thermal solution. Combined with the active cooling system, it is said to enable the handset to maintain peak performance for extended periods. Redmi claims the K90 Ultra will be able to sustain a stable frame rate for up to 60 minutes while running a graphically intensive 3D turn-based game at its highest visual settings without throttling.

While most of the specifications remain under wraps, previous reports suggest that the Redmi K90 Ultra may sport a 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It could pack a battery rated at 8,000mAh or higher, which would make it one of the largest batteries seen on a flagship smartphone. The handset is reported to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The company, notably, has already commenced pre-orders for the Redmi K90 Ultra ahead of its China debut. We can expect more details, including its specifications, to surface closer to its June 30 launch.