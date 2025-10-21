Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • CERT In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities

CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities

Mozilla has patched several flaws affecting its Firefox and Thunderbird software that could allow an attacker to remotely execute malicious code.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 19:59 IST
CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Users are advised to install the latest security updates on their devices

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mozilla fixes high-severity flaws in Firefox and Thunderbird
  • Vulnerabilities could allow code execution or data access
  • CERT-In urges immediate updates to prevent system compromise
Advertisement

Mozilla has patched multiple security vulnerabilities across its products, according to an advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The “high” severity security flaws could allow attackers to execute malicious code using vulnerabilities on older versions of Firefox. The vulnerabilities impact Firefox, Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR), and Mozilla's Thunderbird email client. CERT-In has urged individuals and organisations to update immediately to the latest versions to remain protected against potential data theft, system compromise, and information disclosure.

CERT-in Says Vulnerabilities Affect Multiple Mozilla Products

The affected software includes Mozilla Firefox 144, Firefox ESR 140.4, and Mozilla Thunderbird 144, as well as older versions, the nodal cybersecurity agency states in its Vulnerability Note CIVN-2025-0273, published on October 18. These vulnerabilities could allow unauthorised access to sensitive information, leading to potential data theft, information disclosure, or full system compromise.

The security flaws stem from multiple issues, including use-after-free errors, memory corruption, API misuse by web extensions, out-of-bounds reads and writes, cross-process information leaks, and improper handling of browser object properties. Some vulnerabilities also impact the Android versions of Firefox and Thunderbird, including spoofing risks and improper display of sensitive fields.

End users and organisations are urged to update Mozilla products immediately. Updating prevents attackers from accessing sensitive data or executing code. CERT-In has urged users to apply patches promptly and monitor Mozilla security advisories for future updates.

Mozilla has addressed these issues with a series of updates. Users are advised to install the following patches, including Firefox 144 (MFSA 2025-81), Firefox ESR 115.29 (MFSA 2025-82), Firefox ESR 140.4 (MFSA 2025-83), Thunderbird 140.4 (MFSA 2025-85), and Thunderbird 144 (MFSA 2025-84). Full details are available on Mozilla's security advisory pages, and users should update to the latest available version to remain protected from these vulnerabilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mozilla Firefox, Mozilla Thunderbird, Security Flaws, CERT-In, Vulnerabilities, Chrome, Mozilla
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OxygenOS 16 Update Out Now: Here Are 5 Biggest New Features Coming to These OnePlus Devices

Related Stories

CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  4. DeepSeek-OCR Could Change How AI Reads Text From Images
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. BSNL Samman Plan For Senior Citizens Announced at This Price
  7. iQOO 15 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Features, Price and Specifications Compared
  8. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  9. Jio Adds JioCloud Storage to Business Broadband Plans in India: See Price
  10. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Certified, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »