How to Delete History on Google Chrome, Firefox, Other Browsers: A Step-by-Step Guide

Clearing your browser history helps reduce the amount of tracking by websites and advertisers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 19:56 IST
Clearing your browser history will enhance browser’s speed and efficiency

Highlights
  • Web browsers allow users delete their browsing activity
  • Web browsers store information such as websites accessed, files saved
  • Browsing data can take up significant storage space on your device
Web browsers are the gateway to the internet, and they have played a crucial role in making the internet accessible to more people. There are many graphical-based browsers, text-based browsers, and more, and each type has its own strengths and limitations. Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, and Microsoft Edge are the popular options available today. As you surf the web, these browsers store details such as websites you access, files you download, and searches. While this browsing data can enhance your experience, it may also raise privacy concerns, especially when you are using shared and public devices.

In this article, we will show you how to delete your browser history. You can clear it entirely or just remove specific sites.

How to Clear Your Browsing Data in Google Chrome

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Select the three-dot menu from the top right.
  3. Select History.
  4. Click Delete browsing data.
  5. Choose a time range (Last hour, last 24 hours, or more).
  6. Click Delete Data.

How to Clear Your Browsing Data in Mozilla Firefox

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Click the menu button.
  3. Select History.
  4. Clear Recent History.
  5. Select check boxes to delete types like Browsing and download history, Clear site and download history and Cookies and site data.
  6. Click OK.

How to Clear Your Browsing Data in Microsoft Edge

  1. Open Microsoft Edge.
  2. Click the three-dot menu.
  3. Select History.
  4. Select the Delete option.
  5. Tap Choose what to clear.
  6. Select Clear.

How to Clear Your Browsing History on Safari

  1. Open Safari and select History in the menu bar > Clear History.
  2. Choose the time range.
  3. Select Clear History.

How to Clear Browser on Opera

  1. Open Opera.
  2. Select the clock icon from the sidebar.
  3. Select Clear browsing data.
  4. Select time range and data.

Besides protecting privacy, clearing browsing data also minimises online tracking. Regularly clearing cached files and cookies will also improve the browser's performance and responsiveness. Over time, stored data can take up space as well, so clearing this information can help things run smoothly.

FAQs

1. Why should you clear browser history?  
Clearing browser history helps protect your privacy. It also reduces tracking by websites and advertisers.

2. Which are the popular web browsers?
Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, and Microsoft Edge are popular browser options available today

3. Can clearing browser history free up storage space?  
Yes, cached files, cookies, and other stored information can take up significant space. Clearing them helps free up storage on your device. 

4. What type of data gets deleted when clearing browsing history?  
Visited websites, cached files, cookies, and download history.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
