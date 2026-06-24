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Nothing Phone 4b Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4b is now listed on Geekbench with the model number Nothing A009P.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 12:23 IST
Nothing Phone 4b Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4b is likely to arrive as an affordable smartphone

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4b is scheduled to go official on July 7
  • Nothing Phone 4b could include an LED lighting system
  • It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart
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Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 4b in the first week of July. The Carl Pei-led brand is expected to position it as a budget-friendly offering, and it will likely sit below the Nothing Phone 4a in the market. Amid these rumours, the unannounced phone has appeared on the Geekbench website with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The Nothing Phone 4b is anticipated to retain Nothing's signature transparent design language. The Nothing Phone 4a runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Nothing Phone 4b Makes Its Geekbench Debut

An unreleased Nothing smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number Nothing A009P. The listing, believed to belong to the Nothing Phone 4b, shows a 1,088 single-core score and a 3,155 multi-core score, on the hardware benchmarking platform.

nothing a009p Nothing Phone 4b

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Geekbench entry confirms the presence of an octa-core Qualcomm SM6650 chipset in the Nothing Phone 4b, which is associated with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4. The chipset has a 1.80GHz base frequency and a prime core clocked at 2.30GHz. The phone is shown with 8GB of RAM, an Adreno 810 GPU, and Android 16.

The Nothing Phone 4b is likely to arrive as an affordable smartphone, and it is expected to be positioned below the Phone (4a) series. It is teased to feature the company's signature transparent design language. It could include an LED lighting system resembling the Glyph-style interface seen on other Nothing smartphones. It is expected to have a single rear camera system, a flat rear panel with rounded corners

The Nothing Phone 4b is scheduled to go official on July 7. It is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The upcoming phone is rumoured to be priced Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 lower than the Nothing Phone 4a.

For reference, the company released the Nothing Phone 4a in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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