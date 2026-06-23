The Vivo X Fold 6 is set to launch in China this week. The handset will arrive as the company's new flagship book-style foldable. Days before its unveiling in the country, the price of the Vivo X Fold 6 has surfaced online. Moreover, the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming foldable have been leaked, along with key specifications. The phone is said to go on sale in China in four storage variants. The top-of-the-line model will reportedly feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A Vivo executive recently confirmed that the foldable will pack a battery larger than 6,000mAh.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Tech Little Q (translated from Chinese) has shared an image in a post on Weibo, revealing the price and storage variants of the upcoming Vivo x Fold 6. The handset is expected to launch in China at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration will reportedly cost CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,54,000).

On the other hand, the variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage could be priced at CNY 11,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000). Lastly, the top-end 16GB + 1TB option is expected to launch with a price tag of CNY 12,499 (about Rs. 1,75,000). If this is true, the foldable will debut at a significantly higher price than its predecessor.

For reference, the Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China in June 2025 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models arrived at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000), CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000), and CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000), respectively.

The image also shows that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and run on Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has already confirmed that the handset will be backed by a battery larger than 6,000mAh. Moreover, the foldable is claimed to provide up to 9.8 hours of battery life under heavy usage on a single charge. The Vivo X Fold 6 is scheduled to be launched in China on June 26 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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