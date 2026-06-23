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Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China

The Vivo X Fold 6 will reportedly be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 15:23 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 will feature a circular rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will ship with OriginOS 6 Fold
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will provide up to 9.8 hours of battery life
  • Vivo is expected to reveal the pricing details on June 26
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The Vivo X Fold 6 is set to launch in China this week. The handset will arrive as the company's new flagship book-style foldable. Days before its unveiling in the country, the price of the Vivo X Fold 6 has surfaced online. Moreover, the RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming foldable have been leaked, along with key specifications. The phone is said to go on sale in China in four storage variants. The top-of-the-line model will reportedly feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A Vivo executive recently confirmed that the foldable will pack a battery larger than 6,000mAh.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Tech Little Q (translated from Chinese) has shared an image in a post on Weibo, revealing the price and storage variants of the upcoming Vivo x Fold 6. The handset is expected to launch in China at a starting price of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration will reportedly cost CNY 10,999 (about Rs. 1,54,000).

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On the other hand, the variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage could be priced at CNY 11,499 (roughly Rs. 1,61,000). Lastly, the top-end 16GB + 1TB option is expected to launch with a price tag of CNY 12,499 (about Rs. 1,75,000). If this is true, the foldable will debut at a significantly higher price than its predecessor.

For reference, the Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China in June 2025 at a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB models arrived at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000), CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000), and CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000), respectively.

The image also shows that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and run on Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has already confirmed that the handset will be backed by a battery larger than 6,000mAh. Moreover, the foldable is claimed to provide up to 9.8 hours of battery life under heavy usage on a single charge. The Vivo X Fold 6 is scheduled to be launched in China on June 26 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

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Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Vivo X Fold 6 Launch, Vivo X Fold Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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