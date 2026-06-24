The Vivo X500 series has been the talk of the rumour mill recently, with multiple leaks hinting at details about its display, battery, and camera hardware. A tipster has now shared details about the Vivo X500 Pro, which is expected to sit between the standard and the Pro Max models. The purported handset is said to be powered by an unannounced flagship processor from MediaTek. It will feature a compact display and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo X500 Pro Chipset, Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, a flagship-grade chipset reportedly built on a 2nm manufacturing process. The handset is said to feature a 6.37-inch display, which suggests it could be positioned as a compact flagship, like its predecessor.

On the camera front, the tipster claims the X500 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and support for LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. It is said to be designed to deliver improved dynamic range and preserve highlights in challenging lighting conditions.

The primary sensor is tipped to be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the company may use a comparatively smaller sensor. The highlight, perhaps, is expected to be the 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with an 85mm equivalent focal length lens for portrait photography. As per the tipster, this lens may support macro photography as well.

Responding to a user's comment, DCS added that all Vivo X500 Pro-series models will feature 85mm periscope lenses.

Per previous reports, the standard Vivo X500 may also feature a compact display and a large battery, while offering a similar flagship-grade camera hardware. It will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch display. The handset is said to be backed by a battery larger than or equal to 7,500mAh capacity. It may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, leveraging a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has also surfaced in leaks. The purported flagship is said to feature a BOE-supplied display and a larger battery than its predecessor. The handset is also expected to arrive with upgraded imaging hardware and flagship-grade internals.