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  • Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Again; Could Feature Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, 85mm Periscope Lens

Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Again; Could Feature Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, 85mm Periscope Lens

The tipster claimed that all models in the Vivo X500 lineup will be equipped with 85mm periscope telephoto lenses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 12:33 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Again; Could Feature Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, 85mm Periscope Lens

Vivo X500 Pro is the purported successor to the X300 Pro (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro may be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC
  • The purported handset is tipped to use LOFIC technology for main camera
  • All Vivo X500 Pro models to feature 85mm periscope lenses
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The Vivo X500 series has been the talk of the rumour mill recently, with multiple leaks hinting at details about its display, battery, and camera hardware. A tipster has now shared details about the Vivo X500 Pro, which is expected to sit between the standard and the Pro Max models. The purported handset is said to be powered by an unannounced flagship processor from MediaTek. It will feature a compact display and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo X500 Pro Chipset, Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the Vivo X500 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, a flagship-grade chipset reportedly built on a 2nm manufacturing process. The handset is said to feature a 6.37-inch display, which suggests it could be positioned as a compact flagship, like its predecessor.

On the camera front, the tipster claims the X500 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor and support for LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. It is said to be designed to deliver improved dynamic range and preserve highlights in challenging lighting conditions.

The primary sensor is tipped to be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the company may use a comparatively smaller sensor. The highlight, perhaps, is expected to be the 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with an 85mm equivalent focal length lens for portrait photography. As per the tipster, this lens may support macro photography as well.

Responding to a user's comment, DCS added that all Vivo X500 Pro-series models will feature 85mm periscope lenses.

Per previous reports, the standard Vivo X500 may also feature a compact display and a large battery, while offering a similar flagship-grade camera hardware. It will reportedly sport a 6.59-inch display. The handset is said to be backed by a battery larger than or equal to 7,500mAh capacity. It may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, leveraging a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max has also surfaced in leaks. The purported flagship is said to feature a BOE-supplied display and a larger battery than its predecessor. The handset is also expected to arrive with upgraded imaging hardware and flagship-grade internals.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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