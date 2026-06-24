Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed to 2027 to Allow for Further Polish, Avoid Busy Holiday Period

Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed to 2027 to Allow for Further Polish, Avoid Busy Holiday Period

Lords of the Fallen 2 was initially planned to launch in fall 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 June 2026 11:58 IST
Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed to 2027 to Allow for Further Polish, Avoid Busy Holiday Period
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lords of the Fallen 2 does not have a release date yet
  • CI Games said it wants to ensure the game receives dedicated attention
  • Lords of the Fallen 2 is a Soulslike action-RPG
Advertisement

Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed to 2027, developer CI Games has confirmed. The action-RPG sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen has been pushed back from its fall 2026 launch window to the first quarter of 2027. CI Games said the delay would allow for further polish and help the game avoid the busy holiday period.

CI Games founder and CEO Marek Tyminski confirmed the delay in a development update shared Wednesday. The CI Games chief said Lords of the Fallen 2 would now launch in Q1 2027. A release date has not been confirmed yet.

Tyminski said the additional development time would enable the team to deliver “the highest possible quality at launch.”

“As development progresses, we have worked closely with the Gameplay Feedback Team, a dedicated group of seasoned Souls-like veterans within our Launch Creative Team,” Tyminski said. “Their valuable ongoing input, combined with the team's vision, has identified meaningful opportunities to further refine and strengthen the overall experience. These enhancements will benefit from additional integration, iteration, and polishing time, enabling the team to deliver the highest possible quality at launch.”

Lords of the Fallen 2 to Launch Outside of Busy Holiday Period

It also seems that, like many other games, Lords of the Fallen 2 wants to avoid launching close to Grand Theft Auto 6, which arrives November 19. Several publishers and developers have aligned their launches ahead or after GTA 6 to stay clear of the year's biggest release.

“This updated release window also strategically positions Lords of the Fallen II outside of a highly competitive holiday period, ensuring the game receives the dedicated attention it deserves," the CI Games CEO said.

“The team remains fully energized by the strong response to our recent reveals and is deeply focused on delivering a standout dark fantasy action RPG and a worthy successor to the Lords of the Fallen franchise. We are grateful for the continued passion, feedback, and support from our community, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.”

Lords of the Fallen 2 was revealed at Gamescom last year. The Soulslike action-RPG is set in a war-torn kingdom with realms of the living and the dead colliding into each other. The game is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lords of the Fallen 2, CI Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Appears Nearly Identical to Its Predecessor in Leaked Renders

Related Stories

Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed to 2027 to Allow for Further Polish, Avoid Busy Holiday Period
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 Might Cost
  2. Lords of the Fallen 2 Has Been Delayed to Q1 2027
  3. Nothing Phone 4b Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chip
  4. Realme P4x Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery and 4G Connectivity
  5. Laser Printer Market Will Come Down and Get Replaced by Ink Tank, Says Epson's Sivakumar
  6. Vivo X500 Pro Could Arrive With LOFIC Camera Sensor, 85mm Periscope Lens
  7. Samsonite's Latest Tracking Feature Is Designed to Help You Find Your Luggage
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Announces LYT-610 CMOS Image Sensor With 64-Megapixel Resolution, 4K 120fps Video Recording
  2. Vivo X500 Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Again; Could Feature Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC, 85mm Periscope Lens
  3. Nothing Phone 4b Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset
  4. Lords of the Fallen 2 Delayed to 2027 to Allow for Further Polish, Avoid Busy Holiday Period
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Appears Nearly Identical to Its Predecessor in Leaked Renders
  6. Redmi Note 17 Series Phone Leaks With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6-Series Chip
  7. Meta Glasses Launched With Muse Spark AI, 12-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Sector Sees Record 83 Hacks in Q2 2026, Most-Exploited Quarter to Date: Report
  9. Capcom Spotlight Broadcast Announced for June 25; Onimusha: Way of the Sword to Get New Look
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, G14, G16, ProArt PZ14 and TUF Gaming A14 Go on Sale in India: Prices Start at Rs 1.99 Lakh
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »