Lords of the Fallen 2 has been delayed to 2027, developer CI Games has confirmed. The action-RPG sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen has been pushed back from its fall 2026 launch window to the first quarter of 2027. CI Games said the delay would allow for further polish and help the game avoid the busy holiday period.

CI Games founder and CEO Marek Tyminski confirmed the delay in a development update shared Wednesday. The CI Games chief said Lords of the Fallen 2 would now launch in Q1 2027. A release date has not been confirmed yet.

Tyminski said the additional development time would enable the team to deliver “the highest possible quality at launch.”

“As development progresses, we have worked closely with the Gameplay Feedback Team, a dedicated group of seasoned Souls-like veterans within our Launch Creative Team,” Tyminski said. “Their valuable ongoing input, combined with the team's vision, has identified meaningful opportunities to further refine and strengthen the overall experience. These enhancements will benefit from additional integration, iteration, and polishing time, enabling the team to deliver the highest possible quality at launch.”

Lords of the Fallen II Development Update.



Lords of the Fallen II is now set for a Q1 2027 release window.



As development progresses, we have worked closely with the Gameplay Feedback Team, a dedicated group of seasoned Souls-like veterans within our Launch Creative Team. Their… pic.twitter.com/aBZruTQ72X — Marek Tyminski (@tyminski_marek) June 23, 2026

Lords of the Fallen 2 to Launch Outside of Busy Holiday Period

It also seems that, like many other games, Lords of the Fallen 2 wants to avoid launching close to Grand Theft Auto 6, which arrives November 19. Several publishers and developers have aligned their launches ahead or after GTA 6 to stay clear of the year's biggest release.

“This updated release window also strategically positions Lords of the Fallen II outside of a highly competitive holiday period, ensuring the game receives the dedicated attention it deserves," the CI Games CEO said.

“The team remains fully energized by the strong response to our recent reveals and is deeply focused on delivering a standout dark fantasy action RPG and a worthy successor to the Lords of the Fallen franchise. We are grateful for the continued passion, feedback, and support from our community, and we look forward to sharing more updates in the coming months.”

Lords of the Fallen 2 was revealed at Gamescom last year. The Soulslike action-RPG is set in a war-torn kingdom with realms of the living and the dead colliding into each other. The game is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.