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Redmi Note 17 Series Phone Leaks With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6-Series Chip

A tipster claims the Note 17 series handset will sport a flat 1.5K resolution display and high-volume dual stereo speakers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 June 2026 09:33 IST
Redmi Note 17 Series Phone Leaks With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6-Series Chip

Redmi's latest Note 15 lineup was launched in India in January

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Highlights
  • Leaks suggest a massive 9,000mAh battery for the purported handset
  • The Note 17 series phone is tipped to feature a flat 1.5K display
  • A 10,000mAh battery model might debut as the Note 17 Pro Max
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The Redmi Note 17 series is rumoured to be launched in China soon as the company's latest mid-range lineup. While the brand has yet to confirm any details, a tipster has leaked key specifications of an upcoming model in the lineup. It is said to feature a significantly larger battery than its preceding models. The purported Redmi Note 17 series handset is tipped to offer a high-resolution display, improved durability, and a Snapdragon 6-series SoC under the hood.

Redmi Note 17 Series Leak

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Redmi is preparing to launch a new mid-range smartphone in China. The purported handset is said to feature a battery in the 9,000mAh range. If accurate, this would make it one of the largest batteries seen on a Redmi smartphone to date.

The tipster claims the handset will sport a flat 1.5K resolution display and high-volume dual stereo speakers. On the durability front, it may include flagship-grade water resistance and improved drop protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 17 series phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6-series chipset. While the exact processor was not named, speculation points to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. Qualcomm has already revealed that Redmi would be among the first brands to launch a handset powered by the chipset.

Apart from the Redmi Note 17 series, the tipster also shed light on the brand's rumoured 10,000mAh battery smartphone. It is still said to be in development and could debut as the Note 17 Pro Max. The purported handset is expected to launch in China between August and September.

Notably, the Redmi Note 17 lineup has surfaced multiple times in recent weeks. It was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification database, hinting at an eventual global launch. The listing claimed that Xiaomi had begun preparations for the next-generation Note series months ahead of its official unveiling.

It was also sighted in the GSMA database, where the vanilla Redmi Note 17 moniker surfaced alongside associated model numbers. The certifications, however, did not reveal any specifications of the purported handsets.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Series, Redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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