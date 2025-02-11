Technology News
English Edition
  Google Expands NotebookLM Plus to Google One AI Premium Subscribers

Google Expands NotebookLM Plus to Google One AI Premium Subscribers

NotebookLM Plus offers 500 notebooks, 300 sources per notebook, up to 500 chat queries, and 20 audio generations per day.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 February 2025 12:43 IST
Google Expands NotebookLM Plus to Google One AI Premium Subscribers

Photo Credit: Google

NotebookLM also lets users generate a podcast-style audio conversation on any topic with two AI hosts

Highlights
  • So far, NotebookLM Plus was not available to individual users
  • NotebookLM Plus does not have a standalone subscription
  • The AI platform was rolled out in India in June 2024
Google announced the expansion of NotebookLM Plus to individual users on Monday. The upgraded version of the platform that offers higher usage and more security tools has been only available to enterprises and education accounts so far. However, the Mountain View-based tech giant has now bundled it with the Google One AI Premium subscription. Those subscribed to the plan can now access the additional benefits on the NotebookLM website. Notably, the platform gained popularity after it added the Audio Overviews feature that lets users convert any source into an engaging podcast-style conversation.

Google's NotebookLM Plus Now Available to Individual Users

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the expansion of the NotebookLM Plus platform. It will now be available to all users subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan globally. Notably, the subscription also offers access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail, Docs and more, as well as 2TB of Google Drive storage.

NotebookLM was first launched in late 2023 and was rolled out in India in June 2024. Designed as an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can summarise long documents, articles, and other sources, as well as allows users to ask queries about them. The platform gained mainstream popularity after it debuted its Audio Overviews feature.

The base version of the platform offers up to 100 notebooks with 50 sources per notebook, up to 50 chat queries a day, and up to three audio generations per day. In December 2024, Google announced a Plus version of the platform for enterprises and businesses that offers five times the usage limits as well as additional privacy and security features.

Now, all of these benefits can be availed by those subscribing to the Google One AI Premium plan. It is priced at Rs. 1,950 a month in India. The tech giant is also rolling out a discounted student plan which is currently available in the US. Students aged 18 and older in the US can subscribe to the plan for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 870) a month for the next 12 months.

At the time of its India launch, the company revealed that NotebookLM would be powered by the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model. However, it is unclear whether the same model is still powering the platform. The company is also developing a mobile app for the AI tool, however, its release date is currently not known.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Google Expands NotebookLM Plus to Google One AI Premium Subscribers
