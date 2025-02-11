Technology News
GTA 6 to Eventually Launch on PC After Initial Release on Consoles, Take-Two CEO Suggests

Historically, Rockstar Games has waited a few years before releasing its recent games on the PC platform.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 February 2025 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in Fall 2025

Highlights
  • Rockstar has historically waited a few years for PC launch of its games
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 has been speculated to break the $70 price barrier
  • GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest entertainment launch in history
Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in Fall 2025, but PC players will likely have to wait longer for the game. Developer Rockstar Games usually releases its titles first on current-generation consoles before putting out a PC port a few years later. While there's no confirmation on PC launch timeline for GTA 6, Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive has suggested the hotly anticipated game will eventually arrive on the platform.

GTA 6 Will Eventually Arrive on PC

In an interview with IGN published Monday, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned Rockstar's history of launching it games on other platforms after initial release on consoles.

“So with Civ 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away. With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms,” Zelnick told IGN ahead of Take-Two's recent Q3 2025 earnings call.

Zelnick was speaking about Civilization 7, Firaxis Games' turn-based strategy title that launched February 11 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Rockstar's PC Release History

Historically, Rockstar Games has waited a few years before releasing its games on the PC platform. Grand Theft Auto 5, for instance, launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, before making its way to PS4 and Xbox One in November 2014. The PC version, on the other hand, arrived with updates and new features nearly two years later in April 2015.

The PC launch arrived a bit quicker in the case of Rockstar's most recent title, Red Dead Redemption 2. The game launched on PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018; the PC version came out a year later in November 2019. 

However, with GTA 6, Rockstar could put out the PC version sooner rather than later. With GTA 5, the PC release was delayed for additional development time. But the studio released the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 4 just seven months after it launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in April 2008.

Considering that GTA 6 is set to release in late 2025, one could expect a PC version to be ready in 2026 at the earliest.

gta6 gta 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 could arrive on PC in 2026 at the earliest
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 Will Boost PS5, Xbox Series S/X Sales

In the interview, the Take-Two boss also stressed the increasing importance of the PC platform for game releases. Sony has pivoted to launching its first-party PlayStation titles on PC after a period of exclusivity on the PS5. Certain live service games from the PlayStation parent, Helldivers 2 for instance, have been released simultaneously on PS5 and PC. Microsoft, on the other hand, launches all its first-party titles on Xbox and PC at the same time.

Zelnick acknowledged that not launching GTA 6 on PC would be a big loss as PC version of a multiplatform game could generate 40 percent or more of the total sales.

The executive, however, said that GTA 6's release would result in a boost for console sales. The console-exclusive game is expected to lift dwindling sales of PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Industry analysts believe GTA 6 is set to become the biggest entertainment launch of all time, with many who don't own current-gen consoles rushing to pick one just to play the game.

“When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles,” Zelnick said. According to him, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X sales will see a “meaningful uptick” in 2025 because of a busy release schedule.

At Take-Two's recent Q3 2025 earnings call, Zelnick reiterated the Fall 2025 launch timeline for GTA 6. In addition to the Rockstar title, Take-Two also plans to release Mafia: The Old Country and Borderlands 4 this year.

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two, Strauss Zelnick
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
