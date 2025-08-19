Notion Mail, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered email app, is finally available on iOS. On Monday, the company announced that it was finally rolling out its email app on the App Store, and it is now available for everyone to download. The San Francisco-based workspace application firm first released Notion Mail on Android in April. Now, four months later, the app comes with the same feature set to iPhone devices. The AI email app allows users to customise swipe gestures and can automatically sort and organise emails.

Notion Mail Comes to iPhone Devices

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Notion Mail announced the rollout on iOS. It is currently available on the App Store and can be downloaded for free. The company stated that the iOS version of the app supports over 18 languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and Spanish. The AI-powered email app has now become the third app from the company, after Notion Calendar and the original note-taking Notion app.

Following Notion's design language, the AI-powered app comes with a minimalist user interface with a text-based layout. It also offers heavy customisation, and users can organise the inbox into different personalised categories and labels, choose the amount of information shown on the home page, and use AI to filter emails by topics, senders, and even labels.

Notion Mail also allows users to write, edit, and improve emails using AI. Notion's editor offers a wide range of formatting tools that can help individuals write and present information better. The built-in AI can also be used to write quick replies. The app also features a scheduling tool that allows users to send an email at a later time. Additionally, the app offers offline support, allowing users to draft emails, manage views, and change labels without network connectivity.

However, the current version of the app does have some downsides. For instance, Notion Mail for iOS does not support iCloud, and it currently only integrates Gmail. So, if you use Outlook as your primary email provider, this app will be of little use to you.