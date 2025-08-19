Battlefield 6 recently concluded its open beta, attracting over half a million players on Steam alone. Electronic Arts said it was the biggest open beta in the series' history. Now, weeks ahead of Battlefield 6's full launch, EA has released an update for Battlefield 2042, adding new weapons, vehicles, and a new map. The publisher is also offering Battlefield 6 rewards to players who will log in and play new Battlefield 2042 content added as part of the update.

Battledield 2042 New Update Rolls Out

Battlefield 2042 Update 9.2.0 is releasing across all supported platforms, EA said in an announcement on its website Monday. In addition to the new content, the update includes bug fixes, gameplay changes, and a new free Battlepass, alongside exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards that can be unlocked when the game launches in October. “The road to Battlefield 6 begins here,” EA said in the post.

The biggest addition is the Iwo Jima, an old fan favourite map from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 1943, and Battlefield 5. The new version of the map added to Battlefield 2042 features an active volcano at its centre, along with boat landings, bunkers, and trenches for tactical multiplayer gameplay.

The new update adds Iwo Jima map to Battlefield 2042

Photo Credit: EA

Update 9.2.0 also adds two new weapons and two new attack jets. Players who participated in Battlefield 6 open beta will get the Lynx sniper rifle as part of the update in Battlefield 2042; others will get a chance to acquire the weapon later.

EA is also adding a free Battlepass with 60 tiers of free cosmetic items. EA said the “road to Battlefield 6” would run from August 18 to October 7, right before the game launches, during which players can unlock new free tiers of cosmetics. The free cosmetics are inspired older games in the series, including Battlefield 1, Battlefield 5, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.

The Battlepass includes 30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6 across 6 tiers that will be available at launch in October.

Since the Update 9.2.0 rolled out on Monday, Battlefield 2042 has seen a spike in its player base. On Steam, the game jumped to over 20,000 concurrent players on August 18, according to SteamDB charts. At the time of writing, over 22,000 players are in the game on Valve's platform.

EA concluded two Battlefield 6 open betas this month, with the last one taking place from August 14 to August 17. The game's open beta, which offered a selection of multiplayer maps and modes that will be available in the game at launch, has been a big success. Battlefield 6 is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10.