Artificial intelligence (AI) processing could soon move to space. At least two companies have initiated projects focused on building out AI data centres in space, while other leaders in the space have discussed the need to do so. Google's Project Suncatcher is currently at the conceptual stage, while Nvidia's Starcloud is currently developing a satellite that can harness the power of the Sun. But why are AI players suddenly focused on taking their data centres to space, and what are the advantages?

AI Processing in Future Could Occur in Outer Space

According to The Wall Street Journal, some of the biggest companies working on AI are considering moving their data centres to outer space. The group of tech companies that are currently either involved in active research or have discussed the move include Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The reason? Cost of energy.

Running data centres is an expensive venture. These establishments run on specialised GPUs that constantly process data from a large number of users and enterprises. This requires a massive amount of energy to run these systems 24x7. The larger the user base, the larger the energy demand, and the higher the energy costs these companies have to pay.

Second, AI servers run hot. To prevent performance drops or damage, data centres use advanced cooling systems such as liquid cooling, immersion cooling or highly-engineered air-cooling setups. Providing resources for these systems and running them is another cost sink.

These AI companies have figured out a cheaper way of reducing the cost of energy and maintenance to zero: harnessing the Sun's rays to power the data centre. Last week, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced Project Suncatcher, which is researching the way to build a compact constellation of solar-powered satellites that carry Google TPUs and are connected by free-space optical links. Pichai said if this plan works out, it will allow the company to scale exponentially and minimise the impact of terrestrial resources.

Nvidia is a step ahead. One of the startups in the Nvidia Inception programme, Starcloud, is building a satellite that orbits the Earth while consuming solar energy to power AI-led processing. It is planning to launch its first satellite, Starcloud-1, with H100 GPUs, and is expected to offer 100 times the GPU compute power than any previous space operation.

According to Reuters, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also recently discussed the proposition of space-based data processing for AI-led compute. He predicts that such clusters will be commonplace in the next 10-20 years, and they will significantly outperform the Earth-based data centres.

In a post on X, Musk also displayed eagerness to start a similar venture. Responding to a post about Nvidia's project, he said, “Simply scaling up Starlink V3 satellites, which have high-speed laser links, would work. SpaceX will be doing this.”

With so many major tech corporations eyeing outer space as the next frontier of AI expansion, questions are also arising on issues such as satellite crowding and space debris.