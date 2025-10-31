Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing

Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing

The partnership will include an AI megafactory that will embed AI into Samsung’s entire manufacturing setup.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 October 2025 13:25 IST
Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing

Photo Credit: Nvidia

The Nvidia GPUs will improve Samsung’s manufacturing of chips, smartphones, and robotics

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The AI megafactory will include 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
  • Nvidia will also offer its Omniverse platform to Samsung
  • Samsung and Nvidia have been collaborating for over 25 years
Advertisement

Samsung and Nvidia announced a partnership to build a new artificial intelligence (AI) megafactory on Friday. The AI megafactory will be powered by 50,000 Nvidia GPUs and will revamp the company's entire manufacturing operation with automation. The South Korean tech giant said that AI-powered systems will be implemented across its semiconductor, smartphone, and robotics manufacturing.

Samsung and Nvidia to Build an AI Megafactory

In a press release, the South Korean tech giant announced the partnership with Nvidia, highlighting that it will purchase and deploy a cluster of 50,000 Nvidia GPUs across its manufacturing venture. The AI-led automation will improve the company's chipset fabrication, smartphone design, and manufacturing, and its more advanced projects, such as robotics.

The main highlight of the partnership is an AI megafactory, which will be powered by the abovementioned GPUs. “Samsung's AI Factory will integrate every aspect of semiconductor manufacturing, from design and process to equipment, operations and quality control, into a single intelligent network, where AI continuously analyses, predicts and optimises production environments in real time,” the smartphone maker said.

The companies did not share any details about the location where this AI megafactory will be built, or the timeline for its completion. However, it is said to go beyond traditional automation and intelligently evolve the manufacturing process by analysing the large-scale data that is generated across chip design, production, and equipment operations.

Notably, this is not the first collaboration for the two tech giants. Samsung highlighted that the duo have been partnering for more than 25 years, which first started when Nvidia's early GPUs powered Samsung's Dynamic RAM or DRAM. The chipmaker also has a separate partnership over the smartphone maker's chip foundry.

The partnership with Samsung is the first in a line of many such deals that Nvidia has forged in recent times. The chipmaker, which hit $5 trillion in revenue recently, has also partnered with Microsoft, Intel, Nokia, and OpenAI.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Nvidia, AI, Artificial Intelligence, GPUs, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM
Realme GT 8 Pro Teased to Come With 2K Display and Ultra Haptics Motor Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 11 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X300 Series With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera Launched Globally
  3. iQOO 15 Indian Variant Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  4. OpenAI's Sora App Will Now Charge You for Extra AI Video Generations
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Display Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Will Build an AI Megafactory in Partnership With Nvidia
  7. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Reply, React to Messages Using Your Apple Watch
  8. Upcoming Smartphones in November: From OnePlus 15 to iQOO 15, Check List
  9. Study Shows These Android Phones Top iPhone 17 Pro in Scam, Fraud Protection
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teased to Launch With These Notable Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips to $109,000 as Traders React to Uncertainty Over Future US Fed Rate Cuts
  2. OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked Again; Could Feature a 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Teased to Come With 2K Display and Ultra Haptics Motor Ahead of India Launch
  4. Samsung and Nvidia Partner to Build an AI Megafactory to Automate Manufacturing
  5. Honor GT 2 Series Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Feature Flagship Snapdragon Chips
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With Intel Core Ultra 5 SoC, 32GB of RAM
  7. OpenAI Tells Users to Pay for Extra AI Video Generations on the Sora App
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7 Offer Better Scam, Fraud Protection Than iPhone 17 Pro: Study
  9. WhatsApp Tests Companion App for Apple Watch With Core Messaging Functionality
  10. Samsung Internet Browser Beta for Windows PCs Launched with Galaxy AI Integration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »