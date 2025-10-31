Samsung and Nvidia announced a partnership to build a new artificial intelligence (AI) megafactory on Friday. The AI megafactory will be powered by 50,000 Nvidia GPUs and will revamp the company's entire manufacturing operation with automation. The South Korean tech giant said that AI-powered systems will be implemented across its semiconductor, smartphone, and robotics manufacturing.

Samsung and Nvidia to Build an AI Megafactory

In a press release, the South Korean tech giant announced the partnership with Nvidia, highlighting that it will purchase and deploy a cluster of 50,000 Nvidia GPUs across its manufacturing venture. The AI-led automation will improve the company's chipset fabrication, smartphone design, and manufacturing, and its more advanced projects, such as robotics.

The main highlight of the partnership is an AI megafactory, which will be powered by the abovementioned GPUs. “Samsung's AI Factory will integrate every aspect of semiconductor manufacturing, from design and process to equipment, operations and quality control, into a single intelligent network, where AI continuously analyses, predicts and optimises production environments in real time,” the smartphone maker said.

The companies did not share any details about the location where this AI megafactory will be built, or the timeline for its completion. However, it is said to go beyond traditional automation and intelligently evolve the manufacturing process by analysing the large-scale data that is generated across chip design, production, and equipment operations.

Notably, this is not the first collaboration for the two tech giants. Samsung highlighted that the duo have been partnering for more than 25 years, which first started when Nvidia's early GPUs powered Samsung's Dynamic RAM or DRAM. The chipmaker also has a separate partnership over the smartphone maker's chip foundry.

The partnership with Samsung is the first in a line of many such deals that Nvidia has forged in recent times. The chipmaker, which hit $5 trillion in revenue recently, has also partnered with Microsoft, Intel, Nokia, and OpenAI.