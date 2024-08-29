Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks

Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks

Nasdaq futures fell about one percent following Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, suggesting traders expect tech stocks to lose ground on Thursday.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2024 14:24 IST
Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Surging demand for its AI chips helped Nvidia crush consensus analyst estimates for several quarters

Highlights
  • Nvidia's stock dropped 2.1% in Wednesday's session
  • Nasdaq futures fell about 1 percent after Nvidia's earnings report
  • Nvidia lost $200 billion in stock market value
Advertisement

Shares of Nvidia and other technology heavyweights fell late on Wednesday, a discouraging sign for investors betting that a strong forecast from the dominant seller of AI chips would fuel fresh gains in Wall Street's most valuable companies.

Nasdaq futures fell about one percent following Nvidia's quarterly earnings report, suggesting traders expect tech stocks to lose ground on Thursday.

Nvidia dropped almost seven percent and lost $200 billion (roughly Rs.16,77,898 crore) in stock market value after it forecast third-quarter gross margins that could miss market estimates and revenue that was largely in line. A handful of other AI-related companies shed around $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,38,948 crore) in combined value. 

Shares of Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices were each down about two percent. Microsoft and Amazon each dipped almost one percent.

If Wednesday's late-day dip in Nvidia shares extends into Thursday, it would be well short of the 11 percent price swing the options market had priced for the shares, according to data from options analytics firm ORATS.

Surging demand for its AI chips helped Nvidia crush consensus analyst estimates for several quarters, a trend that led investors to expect the company to exceed forecasts by higher and higher margins.

Nvidia's soft forecasts overshadowed a beat on second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings as well as the unveiling of a $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,19,474 crore) share buyback.

"They beat but this was just one of those situations where expectations were so high. I don't know that they could have had a good enough number for people to be happy," said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America and president of online broker Tastytrade.    

The lackluster response to Nvidia's earnings report could help set the tone for market sentiment heading into what is historically a volatile time of the year. The S&P 500 has fallen in September by an average of 0.8 percent since World War Two, the worst performance of any month, according to CFRA data.

Investors are also watching next week's US employment report for signs on whether the labor market weakness that roiled stocks in early August has dissipated.

Optimism about AI technology, in part due to Nvidia's explosive growth, has fueled gains on Wall Street over the past year.

However, confidence in that rally has wavered in recent weeks following an earnings season that saw investors punish shares of tech companies whose results failed to justify rich valuations.

Investors have also become concerned about increases in already hefty spending by Microsoft, Alphabet and other major players in the race to dominate emerging AI technology. Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks remain down since their reports last month.

Nvidia forecast revenue of $32.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,72,658 crore), plus or minus two percent, for its fiscal third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $31.8 billion (roughly Rs. 2,66,785 crore), according to LSEG data. That revenue forecast implies 80 percent growth from the year-ago quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company expects adjusted gross margin of 75 percent, plus or minus 50 basis points, in the third quarter. Analysts on average forecast gross margin to be 75.5 percent, according to LSEG data. 

Nvidia's stock dropped 2.1 percent in Wednesday's session, ahead of its report. It remains up about 150 percent so far in 2024, making it the biggest winner in Wall Street's AI rally.

Nvidia's stock was valued at 36 times earnings ahead of its quarterly report, inexpensive compared to its average of 41 over the past five years. The S&P 500 is trading at 21 times expected earnings, compared to a five-year average of 18.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nvidia, Chipmaker, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft, Amazon
Red Magic Gaming Pad AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users

Related Stories

Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  2. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  3. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  4. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  5. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  6. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  7. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  8. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  9. Realme Buds T01 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: See Price
  10. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Scam Sites Impersonating Crypto Firm Mudrex
  2. Instagram Creator Lab Launched in India; Company Rolls Out New Story Features, Birthday Notes
  3. Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
  4. Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Concept Reportedly Showcased by Company Official
  5. Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  7. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
  8. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
  9. Human Brains Can Resist Decay for Up to 12,000 Years, Reveals Study
  10. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »