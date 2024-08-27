Argentina is seemingly doubling down on initiatives to equip the next generation of workforce with knowledge and training in emerging technology. In a step towards this direction, the Argentinian authorities have decided to make the study of Ethereum a part of the high school curriculum. For now, this syllabus change has been deployed across high schools in Buenos Aires. Whether or not this initiative will reach other Argentinian cities remains unclear.

The local education ministry of Buenos Aires has joined forces with the ETH Kipu Foundation to facilitate the initiative. The aim is to introduce high school students to the Ethereum blockchain within their existing classrooms.

Ethereum is an eco-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, that is touted as the most commercialised blockchain in the world. It was introduced in 2013 and supports an array of decentralised applications, smart contracts, and layer-2 networks.

“By integrating Ethereum education into high schools, we're not just teaching students about technology—we're giving them the tools to shape the future. This initiative will open up new career opportunities for young people and place Argentina at the forefront of the global blockchain movement,”the official announcement on the development quoted the founding team of ETH Kipu as saying.

For the students in Buenos Aires, this initiative will entail obtaining hands-on experience in blockchain development and its use cases. As per the authorities there, blockchain is among the most rapidly expanding sectors internationally.

The statement further added that the initiative will bring an online Solidity course to teach students aged 18 and above to create decentralised apps (dApps) built atop blockchain networks.

In a wider picture, the government is looking to see if initiatives like these can integrate blockchain use-cases into the local economy.

“This initiative comes at a time when Argentina is becoming a global hub for Ethereum adoption, with local projects making significant contributions to the global blockchain ecosystem. By fostering a new generation of blockchain-savvy students, Argentina is ensuring its place at the cutting edge of technological innovation,” the announcement added.

India's non-government Web3 advisory body, the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), has lauded this step taken by Argentina.

“The example of Argentina is a good one to follow. Schools should proactively take steps to introduce such courses in India. BWA happy to help,” Dilip Chenoy, chairperson of the BWA, said.

In India, players from the crypto landscape have been bringing similar initiatives to spread technical knowledge around blockchain among Indian students.

Last year, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched the ‘Satoshi School' and CoinDCX launched a Web3 scholarship to stir intrigue about blockchain among upcoming developers.