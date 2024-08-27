Technology News
English Edition

Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools

For students in Buenos Aires, the initiative will entail obtaining hands-on experience in blockchain development and its use cases.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 August 2024 19:06 IST
Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Angelica Reyes

Argentina wishes to see if initiatives like these can integrate blockchains into the local economy

Highlights
  • Argentina has been taking gradual pro-crypto steps
  • The country aims to equip its upcoming workforce with emerging tech
  • Argentina has been having discussions on BTC adoption strategy as well
Advertisement

Argentina is seemingly doubling down on initiatives to equip the next generation of workforce with knowledge and training in emerging technology. In a step towards this direction, the Argentinian authorities have decided to make the study of Ethereum a part of the high school curriculum. For now, this syllabus change has been deployed across high schools in Buenos Aires. Whether or not this initiative will reach other Argentinian cities remains unclear.

The local education ministry of Buenos Aires has joined forces with the ETH Kipu Foundation to facilitate the initiative. The aim is to introduce high school students to the Ethereum blockchain within their existing classrooms.

Ethereum is an eco-friendly proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, that is touted as the most commercialised blockchain in the world. It was introduced in 2013 and supports an array of decentralised applications, smart contracts, and layer-2 networks.

“By integrating Ethereum education into high schools, we're not just teaching students about technology—we're giving them the tools to shape the future. This initiative will open up new career opportunities for young people and place Argentina at the forefront of the global blockchain movement,”the official announcement on the development quoted the founding team of ETH Kipu as saying.

For the students in Buenos Aires, this initiative will entail obtaining hands-on experience in blockchain development and its use cases. As per the authorities there, blockchain is among the most rapidly expanding sectors internationally.

The statement further added that the initiative will bring an online Solidity course to teach students aged 18 and above to create decentralised apps (dApps) built atop blockchain networks.

In a wider picture, the government is looking to see if initiatives like these can integrate blockchain use-cases into the local economy.

“This initiative comes at a time when Argentina is becoming a global hub for Ethereum adoption, with local projects making significant contributions to the global blockchain ecosystem. By fostering a new generation of blockchain-savvy students, Argentina is ensuring its place at the cutting edge of technological innovation,” the announcement added.

India's non-government Web3 advisory body, the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), has lauded this step taken by Argentina.

“The example of Argentina is a good one to follow. Schools should proactively take steps to introduce such courses in India. BWA happy to help,” Dilip Chenoy, chairperson of the BWA, said.

In India, players from the crypto landscape have been bringing similar initiatives to spread technical knowledge around blockchain among Indian students.

Last year, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched the ‘Satoshi School' and CoinDCX launched a Web3 scholarship to stir intrigue about blockchain among upcoming developers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Argentina, Ethereum Education
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once

Related Stories

Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  3. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
  4. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  6. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  7. Vivo T3 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  9. Redmi Watch 5 Active With 2-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: See Price
  10. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
  2. Infinix Hot 50 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  3. Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools
  4. Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  6. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  7. Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website
  8. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  9. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Debut in October; May Come With Magnetic Wireless Charging Accessories
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »