Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In House Chip

OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip

OpenAI is actively using Nvidia's GPUs, and AMD's AI chips to power its growing demand.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2025 19:17 IST
OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's customers include Big Tech player Apple, as well as startups like Anthropic

Highlights
  • OpenAI was reportedly considering using Google chips to power ChatGPT
  • The company said it was early testing with some of Google's TPUs
  • OpenAI has signed up for Google Cloud service
Advertisement

OpenAI said it has no active plans to use Google's in-house chip to power its products, two days after Reuters and other news outlets reported on the AI lab's move to turn to its competitor's artificial intelligence chips to meet growing demand.

A spokesperson for OpenAI said on Sunday that while the AI lab is in early testing with some of Google's tensor processing units (TPUs), it has no plans to deploy them at scale right now.

Google declined to comment.

While it is common for AI labs to test out different chips, using new hardware at scale could take much longer and would require different architecture and software support. OpenAI is actively using Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), and AMD's AI chips to power its growing demand. OpenAI is also developing its chip, an effort that is on track to meet the "tape-out" milestone this year, where the chip's design is finalized and sent for manufacturing.

OpenAI has signed up for Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, Reuters had exclusively reported earlier this month, marking a surprising collaboration between two prominent competitors in the AI sector. Most of the computing power used by OpenAI would be from GPU servers powered by the so-called neocloud company CoreWeave.

Google has been expanding the external availability of its in-house AI chips, or TPUs, which were historically reserved for internal use. That helped Google win customers, including Big Tech player Apple, as well as startups like Anthropic and Safe Superintelligence, two ChatGPT-maker competitors launched by former OpenAI leaders.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Google, AI
PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Related Stories

OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Today: From Price to Features, All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Features Revealed; Availability Details Confirmed
  3. Poco F7 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G First Impressions
  5. Indian Railways Launches RailOne App for Ticket Booking, More Services
  6. Moto G96 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Apple to Launch a 'More Affordable' MacBook With iPhone Chip: Report
  9. Apple Loses Bid to Dismiss US Smartphone Monopoly Case
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Restructures AI Division, Creates Meta Superintelligence Labs
  2. Baidu Releases Ernie 4.5 Series AI Models in Open-Source, Offers Multi-Hardware Toolkits
  3. Apple Loses Bid to Dismiss US Smartphone Monopoly Case
  4. OpenAI Says It Has No Plan to Use Google's In-House Chip
  5. PS5 Digital Edition Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  6. Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini With 6.3-Inch Display, Different Camera Layout Said to Be in Development
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Guarantee Programme Brings Extra Validity for 2G Users
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Availability Confirmed
  9. Microsoft’s AI System Claimed to Diagnose Patients More Accurately Than Doctors
  10. Honor Magic 8 Series Key Features Leaked; Lineup May Include Mini and Max Variants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »