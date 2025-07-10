Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus was launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 10,200mAh battery. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS PureSight Pro display and a Harman Kardon-backed six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The Yoga Tab Plus gets Lenovo Now AI features and is claimed to deliver up to 20 TOPS of AI performance. It has an integrated stainless-steel kickstand and offers support for the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Price in India

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus price in India is set at Rs. 49,999, however, for a limited period, it can be purchased for Rs. 44,999, the company said in a press release. It is offered in a Tidal Teal shade and is on sale in the country via the Lenovo India website. The tablet comes bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a 2-in-1 keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sports a 12.7-inch 3K (2,944x1,840 pixels) anti-reflection PureSightPro display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness level. The screen has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, Delta E<1 for colour accuracy, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It carries TÜV Rheinland's certifications for Low Blue Light and High Visibility standards.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus also supports Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU and Adreno GPU, and is said to offer AI performance of up to 20 TOPS. The tablet comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and an Amazon listing of the tablet suggests it would receive OS upgrades up to Android 17 as well as security patches through 2029.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports Lenovo AI Now, which is the company's first on-device personal AI assistant. It has Google Gemini features, which allow voice-based interaction and stylus-first controls. The tablet also has other AI-backed productivity tools like AI Note and AI Transcript.

For optics, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The tablet gets a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a Harman Kardon-tuned six-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Connectivity options for the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. It has a 3-point pogo pin connector for the keyboard as well. The accompanying Lenovo Tab Pen Pro sports a 1.4mm tip and haptic feedback. The tablet also supports the Lenovo Smart Connect features.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. On a single charge, it is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of YouTube streaming. The integrated stainless-steel kickstand supports stand, tilt, and hang modes. The tablet weighs about 640g and measures 188.3x290.91x8.52mm in size.