Technology News
English Edition

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is equipped with Lenovo Now AI features and is claimed to deliver up to 20 TOPS of AI performance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 13:06 IST
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is available in a Tidal Teal colourway

Highlights
  • Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports Google Gemini features
  • The tablet has a six speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon
  • The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus was launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 10,200mAh battery. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS PureSight Pro display and a Harman Kardon-backed six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The Yoga Tab Plus gets Lenovo Now AI features and is claimed to deliver up to 20 TOPS of AI performance. It has an integrated stainless-steel kickstand and offers support for the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a keyboard.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Price in India

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus price in India is set at Rs. 49,999, however, for a limited period, it can be purchased for Rs. 44,999, the company said in a press release. It is offered in a Tidal Teal shade and is on sale in the country via the Lenovo India website. The tablet comes bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and a 2-in-1 keyboard. 

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus sports a 12.7-inch 3K (2,944x1,840 pixels) anti-reflection PureSightPro display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness level. The screen has 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, Delta E<1 for colour accuracy, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It carries TÜV Rheinland's certifications for Low Blue Light and High Visibility standards.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus also supports Qualcomm's Hexagon NPU and Adreno GPU, and is said to offer AI performance of up to 20 TOPS. The tablet comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and an Amazon listing of the tablet suggests it would receive OS upgrades up to Android 17 as well as security patches through 2029.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus supports Lenovo AI Now, which is the company's first on-device personal AI assistant. It has Google Gemini features, which allow voice-based interaction and stylus-first controls. The tablet also has other AI-backed productivity tools like AI Note and AI Transcript. 

For optics, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus gets a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The tablet gets a 13-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a Harman Kardon-tuned six-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Connectivity options for the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. It has a 3-point pogo pin connector for the keyboard as well. The accompanying Lenovo Tab Pen Pro sports a 1.4mm tip and haptic feedback. The tablet also supports the Lenovo Smart Connect features.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus packs a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. On a single charge, it is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of YouTube streaming. The integrated stainless-steel kickstand supports stand, tilt, and hang modes. The tablet weighs about 640g and measures 188.3x290.91x8.52mm in size.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2944x1840 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Android 14
Storage 512GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10200mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Price in India, Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus India Launch, Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Features, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Support App Reportedly Getting a ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot to Assist Users

Related Stories

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 10,200mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »