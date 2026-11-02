ChatGPT Health Could Soon Get Google Health Integration on Android: Report

OpenAI could be working on a Google Health integration for ChatGPT on Android, which may allow users to connect their health and fitness data to the AI chatbot. The feature could help it analyse information collected through smartwatches and fitness trackers, offering insights based on users' health records. It may also be able to access historical health data and identify patterns over time. The integration has not been officially announced and is not currently available.

ChatGPT Health Google Health Integration

Android Authority reports that the latest ChatGPT app for Android, version 1.2026.300, contains references to a possible Google Health integration. The publication found several Android Health Connect permissions in the app's code, indicating that OpenAI may be exploring a way to let users share their health data with ChatGPT.

A Google Health connection could give ChatGPT Health access to users' health records over time, allowing it to track changes and identify patterns. One of the permissions, READ_HEALTH_DATA_IN_BACKGROUND, points to another possibility, that is, the chatbot could access health information in the background, rather than requiring users to open the app each time.

The permissions cover a range of health measurements, from body weight, basal metabolic rate and body fat to lean muscle mass and bone mass. They also include reproductive health data, such as menstruation, sexual activity and ovulation.

The report also identified two new activities that relate to Health Connect permissions and their usage. These could explain why ChatGPT needs access to particular health information and how it plans to use that data. The publication, however, does not establish exactly how these interfaces will work.

ChatGPT Health already supports health data integrations on Android and iOS, but the options differ between the platforms. iPhone users can connect Apple Health to share their records with the chatbot. Android users do not yet have an equivalent Google Health integration.

OpenAI has not announced the feature or given a possible rollout timeline. The code references do not confirm that the company will introduce the integration, and it could still change or drop the feature before a public release.