OpenAI is reportedly increasing its focus on the company's audio-based artificial intelligence (AI) models. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant has combined several teams, including engineering, product, and research, to develop a new audio generation model. This model is said to power the company's audio-first AI device, which could be launched later in 2026. Notably, a recent leak claimed that the ChatGPT maker is planning to launch not one but three different devices, including an AI Pen.

OpenAI Reportedly Preparing for Audio-First AI Device Launch

According to The Information (via TechCrunch), OpenAI has unified several teams for the last two months to accelerate the development of a new audio AI model and improve the performance of the existing audio models that power features such as the Advanced Voice mode. Citing people familiar with the model, the publication claimed that the new model will be released in early 2026.

This new AI audio generation model will reportedly arrive with features such as a more natural-sounding voice, better handling of interruptions made by the user, and the ability to speak when the user is talking to make the conversation feel more human-like. The last capability, if true, will be a major upgrade compare to the existing audio models available in the market.

While the AI model will reportedly be released early this year, the audio-first device is not expected to hit the market before late-2026. Not a lot is known about this device, but it is said that it will be a screen-less experience, similar to Humane's AI Pin and the AI Pendant by Limitless. Notably, both of the products failed to impress the consumers, and while Humane was shut down and its assets were acquired by HP, Limitless was acquired by Meta last month.

A separate report had claimed that OpenAI was currently in the vendor evaluation stage, with production expected to start soon. The company is reportedly planning to let Foxconn handle the manufacturing in its Vietnam plant, but nothing is confirmed at this stage. The AI giant is also said to be working on two other devices, one of which is an AI Pen. Nothing else is known about these devices at this point.