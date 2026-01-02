Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Reportedly Steps Up Audio AI Work as It Gears Up for Its Upcoming Audio Device

OpenAI Reportedly Steps Up Audio AI Work as It Gears Up for Its Upcoming Audio Device

OpenAI has reportedly merged several teams to focus more on building advanced audio capabilities.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 2 January 2026 12:12 IST
OpenAI Reportedly Steps Up Audio AI Work as It Gears Up for Its Upcoming Audio Device

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

A recent rumour claimed that OpenAI is also developing an AI Pen

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI said to release a new audio model in early 2026
  • This AI model will reportedly be more natural-sounding
  • The company can reportedly launch an audio device in a year
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly increasing its focus on the company's audio-based artificial intelligence (AI) models. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant has combined several teams, including engineering, product, and research, to develop a new audio generation model. This model is said to power the company's audio-first AI device, which could be launched later in 2026. Notably, a recent leak claimed that the ChatGPT maker is planning to launch not one but three different devices, including an AI Pen.

OpenAI Reportedly Preparing for Audio-First AI Device Launch

According to The Information (via TechCrunch), OpenAI has unified several teams for the last two months to accelerate the development of a new audio AI model and improve the performance of the existing audio models that power features such as the Advanced Voice mode. Citing people familiar with the model, the publication claimed that the new model will be released in early 2026.

This new AI audio generation model will reportedly arrive with features such as a more natural-sounding voice, better handling of interruptions made by the user, and the ability to speak when the user is talking to make the conversation feel more human-like. The last capability, if true, will be a major upgrade compare to the existing audio models available in the market.

While the AI model will reportedly be released early this year, the audio-first device is not expected to hit the market before late-2026. Not a lot is known about this device, but it is said that it will be a screen-less experience, similar to Humane's AI Pin and the AI Pendant by Limitless. Notably, both of the products failed to impress the consumers, and while Humane was shut down and its assets were acquired by HP, Limitless was acquired by Meta last month.

A separate report had claimed that OpenAI was currently in the vendor evaluation stage, with production expected to start soon. The company is reportedly planning to let Foxconn handle the manufacturing in its Vietnam plant, but nothing is confirmed at this stage. The AI giant is also said to be working on two other devices, one of which is an AI Pen. Nothing else is known about these devices at this point.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI audio, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dell XPS Laptop Branding to Make a Comeback, New Models Expected to Launch at CES 2026: Report

Related Stories

OpenAI Reportedly Steps Up Audio AI Work as It Gears Up for Its Upcoming Audio Device
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India
  2. Moto X70 Air Pro Listed on Certification Website With These Features
  3. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Visits TDRA Website
  4. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Private Display Feature Works
  5. Samsung Could Offer Galaxy S26 Series at the Same Price as Last Year
  6. CNAP vs Truecaller: Which Is Better at Identifying Spam Calls?
  7. Dell's XPS Laptops Will Reportedly Make a Comeback at CES 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. CES 2026: LG Gram Laptops With New 'Aerominum' Finish, On-Device AI Capabilities Unveiled
  3. Samsung’s Exynos 2800 Chip Could Mark a Return to Proprietary CPU and GPU Designs, Tipster Claim
  4. OpenAI Reportedly Steps Up Audio AI Work as It Gears Up for Its Upcoming Audio Device
  5. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Reveals How Galaxy S26 Ultra's Private Display Feature Works
  6. Dell XPS Laptop Branding to Make a Comeback, New Models Expected to Launch at CES 2026: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Appearance on TDRA Certification Website Hints at Upcoming Launch
  8. Moto X70 Air Pro Key Specifications Revealed via TENAA Listing Ahead of China Launch
  9. BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Circles in India for Improved Connectivity
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8 to Reportedly Evade Price Hike Amid RAM Shortage; Launch Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »