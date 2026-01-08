Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red

ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red

ChatGPT lost more than 20 percent traffic share in the last 12 months while Google’s Gemini gained by a similar margin.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 16:16 IST
ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red

The traffic trend shared by Similarweb only accounts for the worldwide website footfall

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The traffic trend highlights Gemini’s rising popularity
  • ChatGPT’s traffic share dropped from 86.7 to 64.5 percent
  • Gemini‘s share went up from 5.7 to 21.5 percent
Advertisement

While the AI race continues in Silicon Valley, ChatGPT and Gemini have emerged as two AI platforms which are a cut above the rest. OpenAI's AI chatbot was a pioneer in the space, and had the advantage of establishing itself in the market before anyone else had a chance. On the other hand, things went poorly for Google in the initial days (the Bard fiasco and the image generation controversy), but Gemini has also made a strong recovery. In 2025, website traffic data highlights that Google's AI is now eating into ChatGPT, likely owing to the former's strong distribution network.

ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend Spell a Potential Disaster for OpenAI

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Similarweb shared the “generative AI website worldwide traffic share” data. The web traffic analytics platform revealed how the footfall for various AI websites changed over the course of the last 12 months, or the entirety of 2025. One of the biggest takeaways was the decline of ChatGPT's traffic share, which dropped from 86.7 percent to 64.5 percent.

During the same period, Gemini made quick headway, jumping from a meagre 5.7 percent to 21.5 percent share of the global traffic. Apart from them, Grok and DeepSeek, which were not even on the map before 2025, managed to capture 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent of the traffic share, respectively. Anthropic's Claude saw a marginal growth of 0.5 percent, whereas Microsoft's Copilot was near-stagnant with a drop of 0.4 percent.

However, these numbers only matters for OpenAI and Google, since both companies massively push their AI websites. All other platforms' primary access is elsewhere — Grok has strong integration with X, Claude primarily operates as an app, and Copilot is integrated across Windows and Microsoft 365 suite of products.

OpenAI losing nearly 20 percent of its web traffic in 12 months could be one of the reasons why CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a code red to the employees in November 2025, keeping any non-ChatGPT projects on an indefinite halt. The declaration was made right after Google released Gemini 3 Pro, which significantly outperformed GPT-5.1 on most benchmarks. Later in December, OpenAI released GPT-5.2 AI model to even the playing field.

The concern is understandable. OpenAI cannot compete with Google's enormous resources and the massive distribution network it has built across its Workspace apps, Android, Search. The website was the only democratised space where both companies could go head-to-head. However, if individuals are migrating from ChatGPT to Gemini's website, Altman-led company needs to innovate, and fast.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ChatGPT, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, OpenAI, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options

Related Stories

ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Here's When the Flipkart Republic Day Sale Will Start in India
  3. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery at This Price
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launches in India With These Features
  6. Poco M8 5G Launches in India With a 5,520mAh Battery and This Price Tag
  7. Motorola Teases New Smartwatch Launch in India
  8. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  9. CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary, Akis Announces
  10. Here's When the iQOO Z11 Turbo Will Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT vs Gemini Traffic Trend in 2025 Shows Why OpenAI Raised Code Red
  2. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Launch Date Announced; Tipster Leaks Design, Colour Options
  3. Itel Zeno 20 Max Launched in India With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Teases Smartwatch Launch in India; Moto Watch Unveiled at CES Expected to Debut
  5. Crypto Market Slumps as Bitcoin Price Drops Below $91,000 Amidst Risk-Off Sentiment
  6. Poco M8 Pro 5G Launched Globally With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC: Price, Features
  7. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. Sony's New Hyperpop Collection of PS5 Console Covers, DualSense Controllers Launches March
  9. Grok AI Scandal: X Faces Global Crackdown Over Non-Consensual Deepfakes
  10. Radheyaa Now Streaming on Sun NXT: A Dark Crime Thriller Exploring the Mind of a Serial Killer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »