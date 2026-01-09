Technology News
  After Users, OpenAI Now Wants Hospitals and Doctors to Use ChatGPT

After Users, OpenAI Now Wants Hospitals and Doctors to Use ChatGPT

OpenAI for Healthcare is the new branding, under which the company is releasing hospitals and doctor-focused AI tools.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 January 2026 14:13 IST
After Users, OpenAI Now Wants Hospitals and Doctors to Use ChatGPT

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI said these tools will let hospitals offer more consistent, high-quality care for patients

Highlights
  • The main offering from OpenAI is ChatGPT for Healthcare
  • It includes AI models designed for healthcare and grounded responses
  • OpenAI says these AI tools are HIPAA-compliant
OpenAI for Healthcare was introduced on Thursday as a new suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed for hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare institutions. The main offering is a custom-designed version of its chatbot, dubbed ChatGPT for Healthcare. The San Francisco-based AI giant says the tools will enable the institutions to offer more consistent and high-quality care for patients, while remaining compliant with national security and privacy standards. Notably, the enterprise suite arrives just a day after the company introduced the consumer-focused ChatGPT Health feature.

ChatGPT for Healthcare Arrives for Hospitals and Doctors

In a post, the AI giant detailed the suite of tools for its hospitals and doctors. Ever since the release of the GPT-5 model, OpenAI has made its intentions to enter the healthcare space clear. The model was released with improved healthcare features, which were tested on an internal HealthBench benchmark. On Wednesday, the company released its first consumer-focused tool, ChatGPT Health, which offers a dedicated space and special security features for any medical queries.

Now, the company is offering its enterprise offering, OpenAI for Healthcare. The umbrella branding includes a set of tools aimed at doctors and hospitals that will assist professionals in patient care. There are two main offerings — ChatGPT for Healthcare and the OpenAI application programming interface (API). It is currently only available in the US.

ChatGPT for Healthcare is described as an evidence-based reasoning workspace that helps professionals in patient care and reduces administrative burden. It uses custom GPT-5 models that offer “high-quality responses for clinical, research, and operational work.” The responses generated by the chatbot are also grounded in peer-reviewed research studies, public health guidance, and clinical guidelines. OpenAI said each response includes clear citations, including titles, journals, and publication dates, to support quick source-checking.

The custom chatbot can be integrated with enterprise tools, such as Microsoft SharePoint and other systems, to allow hospitals build pathway alignment. Healthcare professionals will also find shared templates for common tasks and a centralised workspace with role-based access controls.

Additionally, patient data and protected health information follow all the security and privacy measures to be compliant with the US Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Notably, the company highlighted that several institutions, including AdventHealth, Baylor Scott & White Health, Boston Children's Hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, HCA Healthcare, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health, and University of California, are among the early adopters.

The OpenAI API now also lets developers build healthcare-focused tools and products with the company's custom AI models, including GPT-5.2. The AI giant said that the API powers capabilities, such as patient chart summarisation, care team coordination, and discharge workflows.

Companies, including Abridge, Ambience, and EliseAI, are building tools for ambient listening, automated clinical documentation, and appointment scheduling for clinicians and patients using the API, OpenAI stated.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
